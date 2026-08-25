Beacon Fen Energy Park has secured planning approval through the UK government's nationally significant infrastructure project (NSIP) pipeline, paving the way for construction at one of the largest co-located solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) assets in the country. The project developed by Low Carbon is planned as a 400 MW solar plant sharing a grid connection with a BESS rated for 600 MW power output. Construction is expected to begin at the transmission connected project in 2027 according to the project website. pv magazine understands full commissioning is viewed as likely to ...

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