he Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has signed four storage service agreements for the first group of its independent battery energy storage system (BESS) projects, covering a combined capacity of 2,000 MW, and with a four hour duration for 8,000 MWh. With the SPPC acting as the Principal Buyer in the deal, and projects supervised by the Ministry of Energy, the deal across four projects is for a total investment of more than $1.16 billion. The four large-scale projects, each rated at 500 MW / 2000 MWh, will be delivered under a build-own-operate (BOO) model as has been flagged throughout ...

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