Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Completes Seven Northeast Step-Out Drill Holes at Star Main

Logging porphyry-style copper mineralization beyond historic footprint. Step-outs anchored by historic hole S-025 (269 metres grading 0.42% copper and 0.198 g/t gold); assays pending on all seven holes.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP, WKN A416ME) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update on its fully funded 15,000 metre 2026 drilling program at its flagship Star Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, Canada.

Following completion of the first four holes of the season at Star East, Star North and Copper Creek (see news release of July 21, 2026), drilling has focused on the Star Main copper-gold porphyry target, where the latest diamond drilling has been completed to test and expand the near-surface hypogene mineralized system to the northeast of the historically defined footprint. Geological logging across the program has identified porphyry-style alteration and chalcopyrite mineralization, and assays for all seven holes are pending.

Highlights

Seven diamond drill holes (S-063, S-064, S-065, S-066/66A, S-067 and S-069) totaling 2,489 metres have been completed at the northeast extension of Star main, with assays pending for all holes.

The step-outs are anchored by historic hole S-025 (269 metres grading 0.42% copper and 0.198 g/t gold from 7 metres) and 2025 drill hole S-054A (183 metres grading 0.28% CuEq from 26 metres, including 45 metres grading 0.47% CuEq from 137 metres), and have substantially increased drill density around both holes while extending geological information laterally and vertically beyond the previously defined Star Main footprint.

Geological logging has identified key porphyry characteristics across the northeast drilling, including potassic alteration, quartz-sulphide veining and widespread chalcopyrite mineralization, from near surface in S-066A to below 300 metres in S-067, the deepest hole of the program at 482 metres.

Drilling was designed to test the continuity and geometry of mineralization above the interpreted fault zone; S-067 and S-069, drilled from the same collar area at different orientations, and provide important constraints on the geometry of mineralized zones within the northeast corridor.

Assay results, together with the 3D IP and MT geophysical survey now being integrated into the geological model, will be used to refine the northeast extension model and prioritize follow-up targets, including deeper opportunities to the west and at depth.

Star Copper CEO, Darryl Jones comments, "The northeast extension is the first systematic modern drilling on this side of Star Main, and it was designed to answer one question: does the system that produced one of the strongest historic holes at Star Main continue beyond the historically defined footprint? The logging tells us the host rocks, the porphyry-style alteration and the chalcopyrite are there; the assays will tell us the grade. Historic hole S-025 provides an important anchor for the northeast model, having intersected 269 metres grading 0.42% copper and 0.198 g/t gold from 7 to 276m. More recent drilling in S-054A returned 183 metres grading 0.28% CuEq from 26 metres, including 45 metres grading 0.47% CuEq from 137m, providing additional support for targeting the northeast continuation of the Star Main system. With assays pending and our 3D geophysical program being integrated into the geological model, we aim to use the combined dataset to refine the northeast extension model and evaluate priority targets for subsequent drilling, including deeper opportunities to the west and at depth. The northeast extension shows great promise to add near surface hypogene mineralization to the model which further validates that Star Main has all the makings of a large porphyry footprint. Combined with the visual mineralization intersected earlier this season at Star East, Star North and Copper Creek, the northeast drilling adds to a growing body of evidence that Star hosts a large, multi-centre porphyry system. We look forward to reporting assay results as they are received." - see Figures 1 & 2.

Figure 1- Star Main Northeast Expansion Drilling, plan view showing completed 2026 drill holes (magenta),

planned holes (yellow) and historic drilling relative to the current model extent. Star Copper 2026.

Star Main Northeast Expansion Drill Hole Observations

The observations below are based on visual logging of drill core by the Company's geologists. Visual estimates of mineralization and alteration are not a substitute for laboratory assays and should not be relied upon as an indication of grade; the grade and extent of mineralization can only be determined through assay results, which are pending for all holes reported here. (Note: See drill hole collar location data in Table 1)

S-063 was positioned approximately 60 metres east of S-054A along the interpreted northeast extension from S-025. The drill hole represents a key step-out designed to determine whether the mineralized corridor identified in previous drilling continues farther northeast.

S-064, drilled approximately 60 metres northeast of S-025, provided a deeper test of the northeast extension. Geological logging identified mineralization across multiple intrusive and volcanic units accompanied by porphyry-style alteration and sulphide development. Notable sulphide mineralization was logged through portions of the approximately 133-to-252-metre interval.

Figure 2-DDH S-064 at 148.6m depth showing mineralized veins with chalcopyrite. Star Copper 2026.

S-065, located approximately 60 metres south of S-054A, intersected a broad sequence dominated by augite-plagioclase porphyry and associated volcanic units. Copper-bearing sulphide mineralization was logged through a substantial portion of the hole, with prospective geology identified from approximately 166 to 289 metres.

S-066 and S-066A, approximately 60 metres southeast of S-025, tested continuity within the broader northeast corridor. S-066 encountered extensive porphyry-style alteration and chalcopyrite-bearing mineralization through substantial portions of the 280-metre hole. Follow-up hole S-066A reached 330 metres and logged extensive mineralization from relatively shallow depths through approximately 306 metres, accompanied by broad potassic alteration and zones of stronger sulphide development.

S-067 provided the deepest test within the northeast-focused drilling at 482 metres. The hole intersected altered and mineralized volcanic and intrusive rocks over a substantial vertical extent, with chalcopyrite-bearing mineralization logged through significant portions of the hole and prospective geology continuing below 300 metres.

S-069, drilled to a depth of 327 metres from the same general collar area as S-067 but at a shallower orientation, tested the geological package from a different angle. Mineralization was logged within the upper volcanic and porphyritic sequence, while portions of the deeper section displayed generally weaker mineralization. Together, S-067 and S-069 provide important information for constraining the geometry and orientation of mineralized zones within the northeast corridor.

Figure 3- Star Main NE Historic Hole S-025 cross section with adjacent planned and recent drilling. Star Copper 2026.

Collectively, the northeast drilling has substantially increased drill density around S-025 and S-054A while extending geological information laterally and vertically beyond the previously defined Star Main footprint (see Figure 3). Logging continues to identify key porphyry characteristics including potassic alteration, quartz-sulphide veining and widespread chalcopyrite mineralization.

Next Steps

Assay results from the completed drill holes will be used to prioritize follow-up drilling as Star Copper continues to advance its district-scale exploration strategy.

Advanced study utilizing Quantec 3D IP and MT across target areas. Upon completion Star Copper will drill test additional high-priority targets.

Aiming to bring nested porphyry model to the forefront which will significantly advance our efforts towards a maiden resource valuation and commensurate shareholder value.

With multiple mineralized systems now confirmed across the property, the Company believes the Star Project has the potential to evolve beyond a single porphyry discovery into a significant copper-gold district within British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

Table 1- Drill Hole collar data per reported holes. Star Copper 2026

Hole Year Operator Collar (NAD83 UTM ZN9) Azi/Dip TD (m) S-025* 2013 Prosper Gold 339933E, 6458268N, 1126m 270°/-85° 410 S-054A 2025 Star Copper 339992E, 6458294N, 1124m 270°/-85° 413 S-063 2026 Star Copper 340052E, 6458318N, 1116m 270°/-85° 321 S-064 2026 Star Copper 339952E, 6458405N, 1147m 180°/-87° 402 S-065 2026 Star Copper 339992E, 6456241N, 1114m 270°/-85° 347 S-066/66A 2026 Star Copper 339969E, 6458325N, 1132m 250°/-82° 280/330 S-067 2026 Star Copper 340012E, 6458414N, 1143m 180°/-87° 482 S-069 2026 Star Copper 339012E, 6458414N, 1143m 000°/-50° 327

* The historic diamond drill hole S-025 was originally drilled by Prosper Gold Corp. in 2013, as documented in 2014

Assessment Report 34836 filed with the Mineral Titles Branch of the Province of British Columbia.

QA/QC Statement

Star Copper Corp. follows industry standard protocols for diamond drilling and quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures in British Columbia. All drilling is carried out using HQ and NQ sized diamond drill core. Drill core is transported from the drill site to a secure core logging facility where it is logged, photographed, and sampled under the supervision of geologists. Core is cut in half using a diamond saw, with one half of the core placed in a sealed sample bag and sent for analysis, and the other half retained on site for reference and further studies.

Samples are shipped under chain-of-custody protocols to Activation Laboratories (Actlabs), an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Star Copper implements a robust QA/QC program, including the insertion of a minimum 5% certified reference materials (standards), blanks, and field duplicates at regular intervals into the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The performance on the blind standards, blanks and duplicates achieved high levels of accuracy and reproducibility and has been verified by Jeremy Hanson, a qualified person as defined by NI-43-101.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP, WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper-gold systems in British Columbia. The Company's flagship Star Project is located in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle and hosts multiple high-priority targets and exhibits geological characteristics consistent with significant porphyry copper deposits (watch our videos: https://starcopper.com/media/). The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, East & West, Copper Creek and Copperline. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its newly acquired Indata and Zymo projects with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com for in depth information and the ability to watch our videos at https://starcopper.com/media/, and while you are there, sign up for free news alerts at https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, where you can follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn. Additional information regarding the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025, technical report.

Investor Relations

Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project and the potential thereof, as well as the anticipated mineral resource estimate planned in respect of the Star Project, the timing and results of pending assays, the integration of geophysical data into the Company's geological model, and the timing and scope of follow-up drilling. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early-stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/star-copper-completes-seven-northeast-step-out-drill-holes-at-star-main-1211666