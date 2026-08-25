LiberNovo Support Week Goes Live: Up to 44% Off on Maxis, Omni SE and Omni Pro Ergonomic Chair Series

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / LiberNovo Support Week is now open across the European Union and the United Kingdom. Through September 8, the Maxis Series, Omni SE, and Omni Pro are up to 44% off in the EU and up to 39% off in the UK, with three gift tiers and triple points for members.

The name works two ways. Support your body. LiberNovo chairs respond as you lean in, sit upright, and recline, instead of holding you to one fixed posture. Support your journey. Through Create for Creators, LiberNovo backs the developers, designers, streamers, and gamers who do their work seated.

Maxis Series: Built for Bigger Builds

The event leads with the Maxis Series, sized from the frame up for taller, broader, and heavier users. A 52 cm seat depth supports more of the thigh, the wider cushion leaves room to shift, and the reinforced structure is rated to 181 kg. Five-stage recline control runs from 105° to 160° on progressive springs, so support holds steady at every angle, including under a heavier frame. Three builds are available: Maxis Manual, Maxis Electric, and Maxis Airflow. Every Maxis Series order during Support Week ships with a 3D eye mask .

Omni Pro and Omni SE

Omni Pro covers long sessions and warmer rooms, pairing motorized lumbar adjustment, the OmniStretch guided back stretch, and Active Airflow ventilation built into the seat. Omni SE keeps the same dynamic support in a manually adjusted build, the simplest and most affordable way into Dynamic Ergonomics .

Support That Lasts

Since August 14, the standard frame warranty across the LiberNovo seating series runs six years, up from five. Electronic and motor components stay covered for two years. Early-bird deposit customers keep their additional year, for seven years of frame coverage.

Support Week offers

European Union: up to 44% off, August 25 to September 8 (CEST), at eu.libernovo.com

United Kingdom: up to 39% off, August 25 to September 8 (BST), at uk.libernovo.com

Three gift tiers apply at checkout:

Smart Entry Bundle: orders from €900 (£800 in the UK) receive a magnet set, baseball cap, and sticky notes

Eco-Comfort Upgrade Kit: orders from €1,100 (£900) receive an 80 × 40 cm mouse pad

Ergo-to-Go Travel Suite: orders from €1,300 (£1,100) receive an inflatable neck pillow, eye mask, and noise-reducing earplugs

Members earn triple points on every order, new sign-ups start with 200 points, and points can be used at checkout up to the cap shown on each regional store.

Support Week ends September 8. Full pricing, gift eligibility, and terms are at eu.libernovo.com and uk.libernovo.com . We've got your back.

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo builds dynamic ergonomic seating for people who sit for a living: developers, creatives, gamers, remote workers, and anyone managing back or hip discomfort from long hours at a desk. Its chairs support continuous movement rather than fixed posture, so comfort holds across a full day. Support by Motion, Defined by Comfort.

Media Contact

Emilia Zhang

pr@libernovo.com

SOURCE: LiberNovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/libernovo-support-week-goes-live-up-to-44-off-on-maxis-omni-se-and-omn-1210993