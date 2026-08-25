Integrating photovoltaics into greenhouses is not simply a matter of determining how much electricity a solar roof can generate. It also requires assessing how much radiation reaches the plants, under what microclimatic conditions, and how this affects their water requirements. A project developed by the University of Jaén (UJA) in Spain has investigated this interaction using two commercially available semi-transparent photovoltaic module technologies. The research, funded by the Regional Ministry of Universities, Industry, Energy and Innovation of the Government of Andalusia, compared cadmium ...

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