Company Accelerates Its Commitment To The Global Video Game Ecosystem With Suite Of New Tools And Solutions Showcased In Cologne, Germany

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced it is set to return to gamescom dev and gamescom 2026, the world's premier event for computer and video games, taking place August 24th to August 30th in Cologne, Germany, EU.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825332614/en/

Graphic: Xsolla

At this year's event, Xsolla will showcase major releases from the past several weeks spanning creator marketing, global payments, backend infrastructure, and new distribution channels, all built to help developers launch, grow, and monetize with less friction:

Expanded Xsolla Partner Network : An expanded network with verified creator marketing inside Publisher Account, more than 15 new local payment methods across three continents, and CLI support for the free AI Toolkit that takes developers from merchant account to working web shop in a single session.

: An expanded network with verified creator marketing inside Publisher Account, more than 15 new local payment methods across three continents, and CLI support for the free AI Toolkit that takes developers from merchant account to working web shop in a single session. Investment in Community: Community Hub and new Live Ops tools in the Xsolla Publishing Suite.

Community Hub and new Live Ops tools in the Xsolla Publishing Suite. Doubling Down on Xsolla Web Shop: Expansion of Xsolla Web Shop into a complete direct-to-consumer ecosystem for mobile games.

Expansion of Xsolla Web Shop into a complete direct-to-consumer ecosystem for mobile games. AccelByte Partnership : A founding backend partnership with AccelByte offering integrated backend solutions for game developers.

: A founding backend partnership with AccelByte offering integrated backend solutions for game developers. Launching Xsolla Agency: Introducing Xsolla Agency for accessing world-class IP, global monetization, and the operational infrastructure to build sustainable businesses.

Introducing Xsolla Agency for accessing world-class IP, global monetization, and the operational infrastructure to build sustainable businesses. New Unified Player Growth Engine: Expansion of Xsolla Ads from its market-proven Offerwall into a unified player growth engine.

Expansion of Xsolla Ads from its market-proven Offerwall into a unified player growth engine. New Xsolla Reseller Program: Bringing structure, legitimacy, and scale to distribution in markets where storefronts have limited reach, with the addition of a dedicated portal giving payment providers a direct entry point into the Xsolla ecosystem and access to thousands of video games worldwide.

"gamescom brings together the most innovative minds and creative projects in gaming," said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing Growth Officer at Xsolla. "We're excited to be part of those conversations, connecting with developers and publishers who are shaping the future of player experiences, and giving them all the things they need to grow and succeed in 2026 and beyond. This year in Cologne, we're showing up with new products, from creator marketing to more local payments to AI-assisted integration, built to solve the specific problems developers have been telling us about all year."

Attendees can visit Xsolla at Hall 2.2, Booth A030-B035, where live demonstrations of Xsolla's Payments and Web Shop, along with the latest product releases, will be held throughout the event. Xsolla's global team of experts will be available to answer questions, provide insights, and discuss how these tools can be tailored to meet the unique needs of each developer and publisher.

For more information,connect and book meetings with Xsolla at gamescom dev and gamescom 2026, visit: xsolla.com/events/gamescom-2026

To learn more about what speaking events Xsolla is participating in during gamescom 2026, visit: https://luma.com/xsollaevents

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 70% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

2026 Xsolla. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825332614/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com