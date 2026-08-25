Acenta Group AB: Acenta Group AB publishes interim report for the period April 2026 - June 2026

Acenta Group AB ("Acenta Group" or "the Company") hereby announces its interim report for the period April - June 2026. The full report attached to this press release can also be downloaded from the Company's website via the following link: https://investor.acenta.group/financial-reports/

"During the second quarter, we delivered a significant increase in revenue compared with the corresponding period last year, while continuing to progress existing projects and strengthen our project planning and cost control. At the same time, our liquidity position remains strained, and securing an appropriate financing solution is an immediate priority as we work to convert opportunities in our commercial pipeline and further develop the Group's product and service offering.", says Håkan Tollefsen, CEO of Acenta Group.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW Q2 2026

Revenue amounted to SEK 5.5 (1.5) million,an increase of approximately 266 % compared to the same period last year

amounted to SEK 5.5 (1.5) million,an increase of approximately 266 % compared to the same period last year EBITDA amounted to SEK -3.8 (-2.8) million

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW YTD 2026

Revenue amounted to SEK 12.2 (7.8) million, an increase of approximately 56% compared with the corresponding period last year.

amounted to SEK 12.2 (7.8) million, an increase of approximately 56% compared with the corresponding period last year. EBITDA amounted to SEK -8.5 (-20.3) million, with the comparative period significantly affected by transaction costs related to the reverse acquisition.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Q2 2026

Continued deliveries and installations under the Padel 100 agreement in Ireland.

under the Padel 100 agreement in Ireland. Expanded the exclusive NXPadel distribution agreement to include Sri Lanka , further extending Acenta's international market presence.

, further extending Acenta's international market presence. Received the first order under the Court Culture partnership , comprising eight padel courts for the Australian market with an order value of approximately EUR 230,000, corresponding to approximately SEK 2.6 million including shipping.

, comprising eight padel courts for the Australian market with an order value of approximately EUR 230,000, corresponding to approximately SEK 2.6 million including shipping. Continued development of the commercial pipeline across several international markets , with a number of projects and customer discussions progressing during the quarter and summer period.

, with a number of projects and customer discussions progressing during the quarter and summer period. Increasing demand for service and aftermarket activities relating to existing padel facilities , including maintenance, upgrades, replacement components and other related services.

, including maintenance, upgrades, replacement components and other related services. Continued development of the Group's e-commerce operations through Sport of Padel, including a review and optimisation of the product assortment, increased focus on commercially attractive product categories and improved inventory management.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS YTD 2026

Continued deliveries and installations under the Padel 100 agreement in Ireland throughout the first half of the year.

throughout the first half of the year. Expanded the exclusive NXPadel distribution agreement to Australia, New Zealand, Oceania and Sri Lanka, further extending Acenta's international market presence.

to Australia, New Zealand, Oceania and Sri Lanka, further extending Acenta's international market presence. Signed an exclusive five-year partnership agreement with Court Culture Pty Ltd for Australia, New Zealand and Oceania and subsequently received the first order under the partnership, comprising eight padel courts for the Australian market with an order value of approximately EUR 230,000.

for Australia, New Zealand and Oceania and subsequently received the first order under the partnership, comprising eight padel courts for the Australian market with an order value of approximately EUR 230,000. Entered into a global partner distribution agreement with Padel Galis , further broadening the Group's international product and supplier network.

, further broadening the Group's international product and supplier network. Continued development of the commercial pipeline across several international markets , with a number of projects and customer discussions progressing during the first half of the year.

, with a number of projects and customer discussions progressing during the first half of the year. Increased focus on service and aftermarket activities relating to existing padel facilities , including maintenance, upgrades, replacement components and other related services.

, including maintenance, upgrades, replacement components and other related services. Continued development of the Group's e-commerce operations through Sport of Padel , including a review and optimisation of the product assortment, increased focus on commercially attractive product categories and improved warehouse and inventory management.

, including a review and optimisation of the product assortment, increased focus on commercially attractive product categories and improved warehouse and inventory management. Continued investments in operational infrastructure and internal processes , including CRM and financial consolidation systems and the standardisation of core processes across sales, operations and finance.

, including CRM and financial consolidation systems and the standardisation of core processes across sales, operations and finance. Directed set-off share issues of approximately SEK 27.3 million were resolved to complete the reverse acquisition of Acenta AS and strengthen the Company's balance sheet.

to complete the reverse acquisition of Acenta AS and strengthen the Company's balance sheet. Marius Eckmann joined the Group as Head of Sales, strengthening the commercial organisation.

For further information, please contact:

Håkan Tollefsen, CEO

E-mail: ir@acenta.group

Phone: +47 99050011

This information is information that Acenta Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:30 CEST on August 25, 2026.

About Acenta Group AB - www.acenta.group

Acenta Group is building the global sport-tech platform for padel, connecting businesses, players, clubs and fans through world-class courts, premium products, tournaments and digital community engagement. We are more than a padel company, we are a growing international ecosystem designed to make the sport more accessible, more connected and more engaging everywhere.

Acenta Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker PADEL. Certified Adviser for Acenta Group is Mangold Fondkommission AB.