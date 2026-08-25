Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
NurExone Biologic: Der CEO legt die Karten auf den Tisch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886455 | ISIN: GB0009895292 | Ticker-Symbol: ZEG
Tradegate
25.08.26 | 09:54
142,60 Euro
-0,24 % -0,35
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Großbritannien 100
Schweden 30
Europa 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
142,45142,7009:55
142,40142,6509:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2026 08:00 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AstraZeneca PLC: AstraZeneca prices a €2.55 billion bond offering

25 August 2026

AstraZeneca prices €2.55 billion bond offering

AstraZeneca PLC (the Company) announces that, on 24 August 2026, its wholly owned subsidiary AstraZeneca Finance LLC, successfully priced four tranches of Eurobonds totalling €2.55 billion (the Offering). The Offering is expected to close on 1 September 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. This issuance is aligned with the Company's long term funding strategy.

The Offering consisted of the following notes, issued by AstraZeneca Finance LLC and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company:

  • €700 million of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 3.402% maturing on 1 March 2030;
  • €600 million of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 3.652% maturing on 1 September 2032;
  • €500 million of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 3.923% maturing on 1 September 2035; and
  • €750 million of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 4.169% maturing on 1 September 2038 (together, the Notes).

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes.

Barclays Bank PLC, Goldman Sachs International and Morgan Stanley acted as joint book-running managers on the transaction.

The Notes will be issued under the Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme of the Company and AstraZeneca Finance LLC and admitted to listing on the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market.

The Notes have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Social Media @AstraZeneca.

Contacts
For details on how to contact the Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Media contacts, click here.

Matthew Bowden
Company Secretary
AstraZeneca PLC

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.