Canatu Oyj: Canatu's Half-year financial report January-June 2026: A pivotal period - sharpening Canatu's path to scalable growth; updated 2026 outlook

Canatu Plc Company release 25 August 2026 at 9:00 am EEST

Canatu's Half-year financial report January-June 2026: A pivotal period - sharpening Canatu's path to scalable growth; updated 2026 outlook

This is a summary of Canatu Plc's Half-year financial report January-June 2026. The complete Half-year financial report is attached to this company release and is available at: https://canatu.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/.

January-June 2026 in brief

A period of transformation: Dr. Maximilian Slawinski was appointed as Canatu's new CEO and a new executive team was implemented; after the reporting period, Canatu published its renewed strategy - sharpening the path to scalable growth

Revenue decreased by 42.7% to EUR 4.2 million (7.3)

Gross profit decreased by 55.2% to EUR 2.2 million (4.9), i.e. 52.7% (67.3%) of revenue

EBITDA was EUR -11.4 million (-4.0), i.e. -272.4% (-55.5%) of revenue

Adjusted EBIT was EUR -12.6 million (-4.8), i.e. -300.9% (-66.4%) of revenue

Operating profit (loss) was EUR -12.8 million (-5.1)

Earnings per share, basic and diluted were EUR -0.36 (-0.12)

The amount of full-time equivalent employees increased to 174 (132), ending the reporting period with a total headcount of 182 (147).

Key figures (unaudited)

EUR million 1-6/2026 1-6/2025 Change % 1-12/2025 Revenue 4.2 7.3 -42.7 % 15.6 Gross profit 2.2 4.9 -55.2 % 11.3 as percentage of revenue, % 52.7 % 67.3 % 72.5 % EBITDA -11.4 -4.0 -181.1 % -8.4 as percentage of revenue, % -272.4 % -55.5 % -53.9 % Operating profit/loss (EBIT) -12.8 -5.1 -152.4 % -10.7 as percentage of revenue, % -306.5 % -69.6 % -68.3 % Adjusted EBIT* -12.6 -4.8 -159.8 % -10.2 as percentage of revenue, % -300.9 % -66.4 % -65.3 % Profit (loss) for the financial period -12.2 -4.2 -194.4 % -9.7 Cash flow from operating activities -9.6 2.5 -489.0 % -1.1 Capital expenditure 10.5 2.2 381.3 % 5.0 Net debt -70.8 -96.2 26.5 % -89.9 Equity ratio, % 91.7 % 94.1 % 93.2 % Return on equity (ROE), % -16.8 % -7.9 % -8.7 % Research and development costs expensed through profit or loss 5.3 2.6 103.6 % 6.0 Average number of employees during the period 174 132 31.8 % 145 Personnel at the end of period 182 147 23.8 % 181 Earnings per share (EUR), basic and diluted -0.36 -0.12 -193.4 % -0.29 * Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) adjusted for special items related to amortization of goodwill, totaling EUR 0.2 million for 1-6/2026, EUR 0.2 million for 1-6/2025 and EUR 0.5 million for 1-12/2025.

Dr. Maximilian Slawinski, CEO of Canatu:

Dear Shareholders, it is an honor for me to engage with you for the first time as CEO of Canatu. The first 100 days of my tenure have just passed, and I have to say that I have never been more optimistic about the potential of the company I work for and the end-markets it is serving than I am about Canatu. The major task is to convert this potential into a strong, growing, highly profitable business.

Canatu has already proven its ability to industrialize our proprietary CNT technology by delivering approximately 1 million sensor products to the automotive and defence industries as well as more than 5,000 membranes for EUV inspection.

These first successful steps in high-volume CNT industrialization, combined with our large patent families, serve as a foundation to achieve our goal of more than 100M€ revenue by 2030 with an ongoing growth rate of more than 20% CAGR until 2035.

In the last 100 days, we implemented fundamental changes with respect to governance, strategy as well as profit and loss management covered by the Polaris Program to secure:

…the technology leadership in the CNT pellicle market as an equipment and IP vendor.

…a leading Tier 2 position in the robotics, mobility and defence markets spearheaded by our solutions for safe 24/7 autonomous driving.

…our position as a pioneer in the point-of-care diagnostics market with our revolutionary CNT-based solutions.

We reorganized our management, introducing an empowered five-person Executive Management team that will drive focus, speed, and efficiency at Canatu.

We stopped all activities that were not on track to deliver continuous and scalable profitable growth, accepting short-term top-line impact to secure the development of our most important product platforms in time, executed by the reorganized R&D team.

We established a new CMO organization including an end-market-centric business development to accelerate time-to-revenue of our new products for semiconductor, mobility, robotics, defence and medical diagnostics industries.

Our strong cash position combined with a disciplined allocation of capital is enabling Canatu to perform these consequent steps, accepting lower revenues in 2026.

As the semiconductor market is continuing a never-before-seen growth driven by the AI revolution leading to a 25% CAGR until 2035 for nodes of 2nm and below, Canatu aims to establish itself in one of the most innovative and fastest growing markets in human history. Once validated, CNT pellicles based on Canatu's dry deposition technology claim to significantly improve the output of EUV semiconductor factories, supporting the global hunger for GPUs, CPUs, and memory devices.

Our CNT-based heater solutions target to significantly improve the operation of camera- and LIDAR-based autonomous systems, not only enabling safer autonomous mobility but also opening the doors for Canatu to new markets in robotics and defence.

Opportunities like the two given examples, our deep and long-term engagement with global leading customers, and the world-class team at Canatu are making me confident in transforming Canatu into a value-creation powerhouse for its customers and shareholders.

Updated 2026 outlook

Canatu continues to see strong long-term potential in its three business focus areas: Semiconductor, Robotics, Mobility and Defence, and Medical Diagnostics.

Canatu expects that its revenue for the financial year 2026 will decline significantly compared to the revenue of EUR 15.6 million in the financial year 2025.

In accordance with its disclosure policy, Canatu does not issue any specific numerical guidance for the financial year 2026.

In the near term, Canatu sees that there are certain factors which affect the revenue visibility and continue to increase the volatility, in the Semiconductor and Robotics, Mobility and Defence businesses.

Canatu has ongoing customer negotiations, the timing and outcome of which remain uncertain.

The commercial roll-out of ready CNT pellicles, for example, ultimately depends on Canatu's customers' processes and timelines.

The timeline for obtaining CNT100 SEMI reactor customer approvals is not fully within Canatu's control, and the risk of delays cannot therefore be excluded.

The approval of operating autonomous vehicles depends on regulations implemented by local governments.

Previous 2026 outlook published on 10 March 2026

Canatu continues to see strong long-term potential in its three business focus areas: Semiconductor, Automotive, and Medical Diagnostics.

In accordance with its disclosure policy, Canatu does not issue any specific numerical guidance for the financial year 2026.

In the near term, Canatu sees that there are certain factors which affect the revenue visibility and continue to increase the volatility, in the Semiconductor and Automotive businesses.

Canatu has ongoing customer negotiations, the timing and outcome of which remain uncertain.

The commercial roll-out of ready CNT pellicles, for example, ultimately depends on Canatu's customers' processes and timelines.

The timeline for obtaining the second CNT100 SEMI reactor customer approval (SAT) is not fully within Canatu's control, and the risk of delays cannot therefore be excluded.

Financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2027

The Board of Directors of Canatu Plc has confirmed the following dates for its financial reporting and the annual general meeting in 2027 as follows:

4 March 2027: Financial Statements Bulletin (January-December 2026)

Week 10: Annual Report including Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors

15 April 2027: Annual General Meeting

24 August 2027: Half-year financial report (January-June 2027)

News conference

A live webcast for investors, analysts and media will be held today, Tuesday 25 August at 12:00-13:00 EEST. The event will be held in English. Canatu's CEO Dr. Maximilian Slawinski and CFO Mikko Vesterinen will present at the event. The webcast can be followed live at https://canatu.events.inderes.com/q2-2026. A recording of the webcast will be available shortly afterwards at https://canatu.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/.

Additional information

Mikko Vesterinen, CFO, mikko.vesterinen@canatu.com

Dr. Maximilian Slawinski, CEO, maximilian.slawinski@canatu.com

Certified adviser

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), tel. +46 (0) 8 588 685 70

About Canatu

Canatu (CANATU, Nasdaq First North, Finland) is a deep technology scaleup company creating advanced carbon nanotubes (Canatu CNTs), related products, and manufacturing equipment for the semiconductor, robotics, mobility and defense, and medical diagnostics industries. Canatu partners with forerunner companies, together transforming products for better tomorrows with nano carbon.

Canatu's versatile platform technology has broad potential applications. Its current core includes CNT membranes for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) processes in the semiconductor industry, enabling more effective manufacturing of the most advanced chips. Additionally, electrochemical sensors for medical diagnostics are in the development phase. Canatu's patented CNT reactors and Ddry Ddeposition by CanatuTM method yield clean and pristine CNTs. The company operates through two business models: selling CNT products directly, as well as selling CNT reactors and licensing the related technology so that customers can produce CNT products under a limited license.

Headquartered in Finland, Canatu also operates in the US, Japan and Taiwan. Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from Aalto University's Nanomaterials Group, Canatu currently has 182 full-time equivalent employees representing over 35 nationalities, with nearly 20% holding or pursuing doctorates (as of 30 June 2026). Discover more at www.canatu.com and follow us on LinkedIn.