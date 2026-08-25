Alm. Brand A/S: Alm. Brand Group strengthens top-management and appoints new CFO

Alm. Brand Group strengthens top-management and appoints Iason H. Johannessen as new CFO. The organisation is aligned accordingly.
The new organisation is designed to create a stronger link between the Group Executive Management (GEM) and the day-to-day business while creating further execution power to support realisation of the 2028 strategy.
Alm. Brand Group expands the Group Executive Management and aligns the organisation into five areas:
· Operations - COO, Bo Krag Esbensen
· Corporates & Portfolio - CCO Corporates & Portfolio, Camilla Amstrup
· Retail - CCO Retail, Kim Bai Wadstrøm (new in GEM)
· Finance & Strategy - CFO, Iason H. Johannessen (new in GEM)
· Group Functions - CEO, Andreas Ruben Madsen
The new organisation includes two commercial areas. Corporates & Portfolio will service large commercial customers and be responsible for group portfolio management, product development and pricing. Retail will service personal customers and SME-customers.
Finance & Strategy will be headed by Iason H. Johannessen who is also appointed CFO. Iason H. Johannessen comes from a position as Country Manager of Gjensidige in Denmark and Director of Personal Lines in Denmark. He joins Alm. Brand Group on 1 December, 2026.
The Management Board of Alm. Brand A/S still consists of CEO Andreas Ruben Madsen.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Press:
VP, Communication and Public Affairs
Peter Torstensen
Mobile no. +45 3029 5465