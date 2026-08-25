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WKN: 886785 | ISIN: DK0015250344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AM
Frankfurt
25.08.26 | 08:03
2,182 Euro
+1,02 % +0,022
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Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
ALM BRAND A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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ALM BRAND A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2922,29611:19
2,2922,29611:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2026 07:30 Uhr
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Alm. Brand A/S: Alm. Brand Group strengthens top-management and appoints new CFO

Alm. Brand Group strengthens top-management and appoints Iason H. Johannessen as new CFO. The organisation is aligned accordingly.

The new organisation is designed to create a stronger link between the Group Executive Management (GEM) and the day-to-day business while creating further execution power to support realisation of the 2028 strategy.

Alm. Brand Group expands the Group Executive Management and aligns the organisation into five areas:

· Operations - COO, Bo Krag Esbensen

· Corporates & Portfolio - CCO Corporates & Portfolio, Camilla Amstrup

· Retail - CCO Retail, Kim Bai Wadstrøm (new in GEM)

· Finance & Strategy - CFO, Iason H. Johannessen (new in GEM)

· Group Functions - CEO, Andreas Ruben Madsen

The new organisation includes two commercial areas. Corporates & Portfolio will service large commercial customers and be responsible for group portfolio management, product development and pricing. Retail will service personal customers and SME-customers.

Finance & Strategy will be headed by Iason H. Johannessen who is also appointed CFO. Iason H. Johannessen comes from a position as Country Manager of Gjensidige in Denmark and Director of Personal Lines in Denmark. He joins Alm. Brand Group on 1 December, 2026.

The Management Board of Alm. Brand A/S still consists of CEO Andreas Ruben Madsen.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Press:

VP, Communication and Public Affairs
Peter Torstensen
Mobile no. +45 3029 5465

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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