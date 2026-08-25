Biovica International: New Publication Broadens the Potential of DiviTum TKa in Immuno-Oncology

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica, a company specializing in blood-based cancer monitoring, today announced that new results involving DiviTum TKa have been published in the peer-reviewed journal Clinical Cancer Research.

The study evaluated DiviTum TKa in patients with metastatic melanoma receiving different sequences of immunotherapy and targeted therapy. These patients can receive both types of treatment, but it is not always clear which treatment should be given first.

The analysis included 81 patients from the randomized Phase II SECOMBIT trial. Patients with low TKa levels before treatment initiation had substantially better long-term outcomes than patients with high levels.

Importantly, patients with high TKa appeared to have better outcomes when they received a short period of targeted therapy followed by immunotherapy compared with other treatment sequences.

These findings support the potential of DiviTum TKa to help identify patients with more aggressive disease and provide information that may help determine how different treatments should be sequenced. The study also showed that rising TKa later during treatment was associated with disease progression.

"This publication highlights the potential of DiviTum TKa to support key decisions in oncology drug development, including patient selection, treatment sequencing and response monitoring. It broadens the evidence into immuno-oncology and targeted therapy, strengthens our Pharma Services offering and adds clinical support in an area covered by our growing patent portfolio." said Theis Kipling, CEO of Biovica

The TKa analysis was exploratory and included a subset of patients from the SECOMBIT trial. The findings support further evaluation of DiviTum TKa in future melanoma and immuno-oncology studies.

The article, titled "Circulating thymidine kinase activity predicts survival and optimal treatment sequencing in BRAF-mutated metastatic melanoma in the SECOMBIT trial", was published in Clinical Cancer Research.

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO

Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52

E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

New publication broadens the potential of DiviTum TKa in immuno-oncology

SOURCE: Biovica International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/new-publication-broadens-the-potential-of-divitum-tka-in-immuno-oncology-1211737