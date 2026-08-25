Removal - Eversholt Funding Plc (XS0593975XXX)

DJ Removal- XS0593975XXX

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Removal- XS0593975XXX 25-Aug-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =--------------------------------------------------------------------- =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 440877 EQS News ID: 2387836 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)