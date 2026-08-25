DJ Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (STPU) Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Aug-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.6428 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 261450 CODE: STPU ISIN: LU2018762XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2018762XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPU LEI Code: 549300QO7ZM8CWX59L64 Sequence No.: 440902 EQS News ID: 2388076 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)