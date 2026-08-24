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WKN: A1JZ6S | ISIN: US50212V1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 7LI
Stuttgart
25.08.26 | 11:18
310,00 Euro
-0,45 % -1,40
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Finanzdienstleistungen
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LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
309,90316,6011:37
310,40316,6011:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.08.2026 22:12 Uhr
56 Leser
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LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.: LPL Financial Appoints Jonathan Lewis as Managing Director, Chief Technology and Information Officer

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading wealth management firm, today announced that Jonathan Lewis has joined the firm as managing director, chief technology and information officer. In this role, Lewis will lead key technology domains for the firm, including architecture, engineering, infrastructure and development. He will report to Greg Gates, who assumes the broader title of group managing director, chief product and technology officer.

Lewis brings more than two decades of experience leading large-scale technology organizations across the financial services industry. Most recently, he served as head of digital and trading technology for wealth management at Wells Fargo, where he led large-scale technology platforms and advanced AI-driven engineering capabilities to support advisors and clients. Prior to Wells Fargo, Lewis was head of asset management technology at J.P. Morgan.

"Jonathan is a proven technology leader with a strong track record of building, scaling and modernizing complex wealth management platforms in service of financial advisors and their clients," said Gates. "As the LPL Latitude technology experience becomes an even greater differentiator in the value we deliver to our clients, we're enhancing our leadership team to drive innovation and execution at scale. Jonathan's deep expertise across engineering, infrastructure and technology transformation will help accelerate our innovation agenda while advancing our investments in AI and platform modernization."

Lewis is based in New York City.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.6 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

Media Contact:
Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

Tracking #1163027

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4dd37ac-c417-4471-8c0d-eeecce3eb35d


- Jonathan Lewis

- -

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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