MICROPOLIS HOLDING COMPANY: Micropolis Robotics Becomes a Robotics and Physical AI Solutions Provider to ADNOC

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Robotics (NYSE: MCRP), a leading UAE-based developer of autonomous mobile robots and Physical AI solutions, has become a robotics and Physical AI solutions provider to ADNOC, one of the world's leading diversified energy groups and a major global oil and gas producer, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion into the oil and gas industry.

The milestone marks Micropolis' strategic entry into large-scale oil and gas operations, opening new commercial opportunities for its advanced robotics and Physical AI technologies across complex, high-risk and operationally demanding environments. ADNOC's extensive operations and industrial assets offer a broad range of potential applications for autonomous systems.

Micropolis' portfolio combines autonomous mobility, artificial intelligence and advanced sensing technologies to enable machines to perceive, navigate and respond to real-world environments. Its solutions can support applications including remote inspection, site surveillance, environmental monitoring, operational data collection and the automation of routine or hazardous activities, helping strengthen the safety, security and resilience of vital energy infrastructure.

The relationship with ADNOC strengthens Micropolis' position within one of the world's largest and most strategically important industries. It also reflects the growing demand for Physical AI solutions that can enhance operational intelligence, improve efficiency and reduce human exposure to hazardous conditions across large-scale industrial assets.

Fareed Aljawhari, Founder and CEO of Micropolis Robotics, said: "The oil and gas industry offers considerable potential for autonomous technologies, particularly in environments where safety, reliability and real-time intelligence are critical. Working within ADNOC's ecosystem gives us the opportunity to bring our UAE-developed capabilities to large-scale industrial operations and demonstrate the value Physical AI can deliver in the real world."

The relationship forms part of Micropolis' broader strategy to expand the application of its technologies across high-value sectors, including oil and gas, security, critical infrastructure, mobility and public services. It also reinforces the company's focus on developing locally engineered solutions designed for the region's climate, terrain and operational requirements.

About Micropolis Robotics

Micropolis Robotics (NYSE American: MCRP) develops autonomous mobile robots and Physical AI solutions engineered for complex and demanding environments. The company combines robotics, artificial intelligence, autonomous navigation and advanced sensing technologies to support applications across security, mobility, critical infrastructure, public services and industrial operations.Micropolis is headquartered in the UAE and is focused on advancing the development and commercialization of intelligent robotic systems designed to improve safety, efficiency and operational performance. For more information, please visit www.micropolis.ai.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "can have", "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis' current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Contact:

Media@Micropolis.ai

Info@Micropolis.ai

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