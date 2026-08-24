Calian Group Ltd.: Calian completes acquisition of Galaxy Broadband

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a mission-critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and other strategic critical infrastructure sectors, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Galaxy Broadband Communications, a Canadian leader in satellite communications and remote connectivity solutions. This follows the August 11, 2026, approval of required amendments to Crown Capital Partners Inc.'s secured subordinated debentures.

On June 26, 2026, Calian announced a definitive agreement to acquire Galaxy Broadband Communications from Crown Capital Partners Inc. The acquisition was completed on the terms previously announced, including upfront consideration of approximately $24 million, and an additional earnout consideration of $27.5 million, subject to customary closing conditions.

"We are pleased to officially welcome the employees of Galaxy Broadband to the Calian team," said Patrick Houston, Chief Executive Officer, Calian. "This acquisition strengthens the depth and scale of our communications capabilities and expands our ability to deliver reliable connectivity in challenging and remote operating environments, including across Canada's Arctic and Northern regions. As we bring our teams, expertise and solutions together we see significant opportunities to support our customers, strengthen Canada's critical infrastructure and contribute to country's growing priorities in the North."

For more than 30 years, Galaxy Broadband has delivered secure and resilient satellite communications and remote connectivity solutions to government, defence, critical infrastructure and remote community customers. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, the company is recognized for its expertise low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite deployment, private wireless and multi-orbit connectivity solutions, supporting organizations operating in some of Canada's most remote and challenging environments, including Northern Canada.

The acquisition also builds on Calian's growing presence in Northern Canada and strengthens its ability to support secure connectivity, resilient critical infrastructure and mission-critical operations across the region. Combined with Calian's capabilities across defence, space, health, energy and other critical infrastructure sectors, Galaxy brings additional expertise and relationships that position Calian to support customers and evolving national priorities related to Arctic sovereignty, defence readiness and Northern infrastructure.

About Calian

www.calian.com

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation, and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian's solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

media@calian.com

613-599-8600

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

About Galaxy Broadband

Galaxy Broadband Communications delivers secure and resilient satellite communications and remote connectivity solutions to government, defence, critical infrastructure and remote community customers across Canada. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Galaxy is recognized for its expertise in low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite deployment, private wireless and multi-orbit connectivity solutions, supporting organizations operating in remote and challenging environments, including Northern Canada.

For more information, visit Galaxy Broadband online.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com