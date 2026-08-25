SPARC AI INC: SPARC AI Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI; OTCQB: SPAIF; Frankfurt: 5OV0) ("SPARC AI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on August 24, 2026 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, shareholders elected Anoosh Manzoori, Anthony Haberfield and Donald William Hilton as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

All other matters submitted to shareholders for approval, as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular dated July 17, 2026, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting, including (i) fixing the number of directors at three, (ii) appointing DMCL LLP as auditor and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration, (iii) re-approving the Company's existing 10% rolling stock option plan and (iv) approving the adoption of the Company's new 10% rolling restricted share unit plan.

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defense technology company solving navigation in GNSS-denied environments. Its flagship product, Overwatch, is a platform that ingests telemetry from drones and other moving platforms and returns absolute latitude and longitude - no onboard software, no edge hardware, and no reliance on GPS. Delivered as a stateless service, Overwatch gives commercial and defense operators dependable positioning wherever satellite signals are jammed, spoofed, or unavailable.

For further information contact:

SPARC AI Inc.

E-mail: investors@sparcai.net

Web: www.sparcai.co

Tel: (213) 459-3994