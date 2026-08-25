AM Best executives and analytical staff, in association with senior leadership from the Federation of Afro-Asian Insurers Reinsurers (FAIR), will discuss AM Best's (re)insurance rating methodology and the process undertaken by companies across Africa, the Middle East and Asia to obtain a Best's Credit Rating on Tuesday, 22 September 2026, at 9:00 a.m. GMT/UTC.

Vasilis Katsipis, acting managing director, market development; Ben Diaz-Clegg; associate director, analytics; and Dale Kirby, senior financial analyst, will represent AM Best in the analytical briefing, titled, "Understanding AM Best's Approach to Insurance Financial Strength Ratings and the Process." Mo'men Mukhtar, Secretary General of the Federation of Afro-Asian Insurers Reinsurers (FAIR), will join the panel discussion as a featured guest.

This virtual briefing will be conducted in English, and will include:

An overview of AM Best, its services and rating process

An overview of Best's Credit Rating Methodology (BCRM)

Rating trends and market issues

A question-and-answer segment will follow the presentation. Attendees can submit advance questions during registration or by emailing events@ambest.com. To learn more about this virtual briefing, and to register to attend, click here. More information about the FAIR can be found online here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825355462/en/

Contacts:

Charlotte Shoesmith

Executive Assistant and Events Coordinator

+44 77 6496 0705

charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com