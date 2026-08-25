MacGregor sees a significant increase in demand for electric cranes in 2026

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacGregor has experienced a highly positive trend in the demand for its electric cranes in the first half of 2026, reinforcing its position as an innovating provider of sustainable maritime solutions.

Demand for MacGregor cranes has been strong in the first half of 2026, and the electric cranes represent more than 80% of the overall cranes order intake. The majority of orders for electric cranes come from heavy-lift and multipurpose vessels. Another significant share involves container ships, which are experiencing a renaissance compared to previous years.

The current portfolio, including high-performance HCE-series heavy lift cranes and MCE-series container cranes, utilises advanced Generation 2 variable frequency drive (VFD) technology. These systems offer significant operational advantages over traditional hydraulic drives, including up to 60% lower energy consumption, increased precision, and the total elimination of hydraulic oil leakage risks.

"I'm very happy to see that electric drive technology became a new industry standard as our customers see the significant benefits. By leveraging our long-standing expertise, we continue to deliver solutions that combine precise load control with substantial operational savings and a reduced environmental footprint for our customers," says Magnus Sjöberg, Executive Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.

MacGregor started developing electric cranes more than 20 years ago and currently, over 800 electric-driven MacGregor cranes are in operation. In addition to the wide portfolio of electric cranes, the company also offers a wide range of other electric-driven products such as hatchcovers, deck machinery and walk-to-work gangways as well a full range of service and maintenance support, prolonging the lifecycles of equipment.

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Sjöberg, Executive Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.

Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com

Or

Janina Aalto, Senior Marketing Manager, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor

Tel. +358 40 777 6815, janina.aalto@macgregor.com

MacGregor enables sustainable global maritime and offshore operations by maximising efficiency in cargo and load handling. With decades of experience, a global presence, and a strong portfolio of innovative technologies and services, MacGregor creates lifetime value to its customers.

MacGregor solutions are designed to perform with the sea, helping the customers enhance safety, reduce environmental impact, and optimise operational efficiency from newbuilding to upgrades and modernisations.

In 2025, MacGregor's sales totalled approximately EUR 830 million, and it employs about 2,000 people in 30 countries. www.macgregor.com

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