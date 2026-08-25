Questerre Energy Corporation: PX Energy completes emergency maintenance on schedule

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CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation ("Questerre" or the "Company") (TSX, OSE: QEC) reported today that the emergency turnaround at the PX Energy oil shale processing facility in southern Brazil was successfully completed last week. The plant has been online since late August 18, 2026.

The turnaround was completed on budget and on schedule with zero recordable safety incidents. The maintenance was to repair a critical pipe failure in the furnace that supplies heat to the main processing facility, also known as the retort. The Company also completed additional maintenance work on the retort to restore operating efficiency. For the last six days, the retort has been operating at over 90% efficiency. The Company was able to maintain continuous operation of the atmospheric distillation unit during the turnaround. It anticipates meeting its minimum sales commitments under long term contracts for the month of August despite the unexpected turnaround.

Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer of Questerre, commented, "We are pleased the team completed this unscheduled turnaround according to plan. We are looking forward to applying the learnings to mitigate the root cause of this shutdown and to optimize our scheduled turnaround next spring."

Questerre is an energy technology and innovation company focused on responsibly developing oil and gas resources. The Company holds a significant natural gas discovery in the Quebec Utica shale, widely recognized as one of the most important undeveloped natural gas resources in Eastern Canada. The Company believes society can successfully transition its energy portfolio. With new clean technologies and innovation to responsibly produce and use energy, society can sustain both human progress and the natural environment.

Questerre is a believer that the future success of the energy industry depends on a balance of economics, environment, and society. We are committed to being transparent and are respectful that the public must be part of making the important choices for our energy future.

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. Any statements about Questerre's expectations, beliefs, plans, goals, targets, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions, information and statements about possible future events, conditions and results of operations or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates", "aims", "strives", "seeks", "believes", "can", "could", "may", "predicts", "potential", "should", "will", "estimates", "plans", "mileposts", "projects", "continuing", "ongoing", "expects", "intends" and similar words or phrases suggesting future outcomes. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's expectations regarding the satisfaction of its minimum volume commitments for August 2026 and the application of the learnings to mitigate the root cause of the shutdown and the optimization of the scheduled future plant turnaround.

Although Questerre believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Questerre can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation: the following risk factors: additional funding requirements; exploration, development, and production risks; volatility in the oil and gas industry; prices, markets, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas; liquidity and the Company's substantial capital requirements; prices, markets, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas; political uncertainty; non-government organizations; changing investor sentiment; global financial market volatility; adverse economic conditions; alternatives to and changing demand for petroleum products; environmental risks; regulatory risks; inability of management to execute its business plan; competition from other issuers; expiration of licenses and leases; Indigenous claims; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; and reputational risks.

Additional information regarding some of these risks, expectations or assumptions and other risk factors may be found in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Questerre undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.



