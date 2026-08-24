Hormel Foods Corporation: Hormel Foods Announces Appointment of Ash Bhumbla as Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Minn., Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced the appointment of Ash Bhumbla as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Sept. 8. Paul Kuehneman, who has served as interim chief financial officer since October 2025, will work closely with Bhumbla to ensure a smooth transition and remain a key senior leader within the company's finance organization.

Bhumbla will lead the company's finance organization and serve as a member of the Hormel Foods senior leadership team. He will guide the company's financial strategy, capital allocation and long-term growth objectives.

"Ash is a highly accomplished finance executive with a proven record of driving performance, leading transformation and creating long-term shareholder value," said John Ghingo, president, Hormel Foods. "His broad experience across finance, operations and strategy, coupled with his expertise across consumer-focused, value-added protein businesses, gives him a unique perspective on our business and the opportunities ahead. His leadership will be a tremendous asset as we continue to modernize our business and position Hormel Foods for the future."

Bhumbla brings extensive finance and business leadership experience to Hormel Foods. Throughout his career, he has helped lead large-scale transformation initiatives, drive operational and financial performance, and guide strategic growth efforts across complex businesses.

"Paul has been an exceptional steward of our business and a trusted advisor to our leadership team," said Ghingo. "His deep knowledge of Hormel Foods, financial expertise and commitment to our people have been invaluable. We are grateful for his steady leadership during this transition and look forward to his continued contributions to the company."

About Ash Bhumbla:

Bhumbla is an experienced finance leader with a track record of helping food companies improve performance, strengthen financial operations and execute long-term growth strategies. Bhumbla joins Hormel Foods from Tyson Foods, where he served as senior vice president and chief financial officer for the company's Chicken segment. In 2025 he concurrently served as chief financial officer of Tyson's International segment. During his tenure, he played a key leadership role in improving business performance through operational transformation, finance modernization and strategic planning initiatives. Previously, he held senior finance and corporate development leadership roles at Perdue Farms and International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF). He began his career with strategy consulting firm Marakon Associates. Bhumbla earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated as a Palmer Scholar.

About Paul Kuehneman:

Kuehneman joined Hormel Foods in 1993 and has held various accountant and controller roles at the company's Austin, Minnesota, and Rochelle, Illinois, food manufacturing facilities as well as the company's headquarters, also in Austin. In 2009, he became the director of internal audit at Hormel Foods and in 2016 was promoted to the position of vice president and chief financial officer for Jennie-O Turkey Store in Willmar, Minnesota. He was named assistant controller in November 2020 and controller in January 2022. Kuehneman earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Northwest Missouri State University and is a certified public accountant (CPA).

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The Company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report and one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, was recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations, Hormel Foods | [email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation