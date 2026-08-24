Mobile X Global, Inc.: MobileX Secures Strategic Investment from CONX to Fuel Next Phase of Growth

IRVINE, Calif. and LITTLETON, Colo., Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileX, the most customizable wireless service designed to save consumers money, today announced a strategic investment from CONX Corporation (OTC: CNXX) ("CONX"). This investment gives CONX a controlling interest in MobileX and injects new capital to accelerate the company's next phase of growth. As part of the agreement, EchoStar Founder, CEO, and Chairman, as well as CONX Chairman Charlie Ergen and CONX CEO Jason Kiser will join the MobileX Board of Directors.

The investment will help MobileX expand its AI-powered technology platform, grow distribution, and continue its fight against the one-size-fits-all pricing that has defined the wireless industry for decades.

MobileX was built on a simple idea: customers should pay only for what they actually use. Using artificial intelligence to predict data needs and recommend personalized plans, MobileX has become one of the fastest-growing challengers to the traditional carrier model, offering fully customizable plans starting at $3.88 a month*.

"The opportunity ahead is about more than just wireless costs; it's about redefining how connectivity is delivered and what consumers should expect," said Peter Adderton, Founder and CEO of MobileX. "CONX shares this vision, and their investment gives us the capital and resources to build on our progress and compete at a much greater scale."

The investment will allow MobileX to:

Accelerate customer acquisition and expand its independent dealer and retail footprint;

Continue investing in its proprietary AI platform that powers personalized plan recommendations; and

Explore new opportunities in global connectivity and AI-enabled wireless services.

MobileX customers can build their own plan, choose an Unlimited option, or let MobileX's AI recommend a plan based on actual usage, all on one of the fastest 5G networks in America. New customers can get started through the MobileX iOS/Android apps, mymobilex.com, Amazon, Walmart.com, as well as at more than 3,700 Walmart stores and 5,000 independent dealer locations nationwide.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. For more information on MobileX and Terms and Conditions of Service, including its fair use policy, visit mymobilex.com.

* Prices do not include applicable taxes and government surcharges.

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier, delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine. For more information, please visit mymobilex.com.

About CONX

CONX is a diversified operating entity seeking opportunities to power the next generation of innovators in communications and connectivity. CONX's mission is to partner with emerging companies with quality management and strong and differentiated business models with the ability to scale quickly.

Press contact:

Illume PR for MobileX

[email protected]

SOURCE Mobile X Global, Inc.