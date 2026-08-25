Tuya Inc.: Tuya Reports Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Inc. ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global leading AI cloud platform service provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Total revenue was US$92.9 million, up approximately 16.0% year-over-year (2Q2025: US$80.1 million).





was US$92.9 million, up approximately 16.0% year-over-year (2Q2025: US$80.1 million). Platform-as-a-service ( " PaaS " ) revenue was US$67.9 million, up approximately 16.9% year-over-year (2Q2025: US$58.1 million).





was US$67.9 million, up approximately 16.9% year-over-year (2Q2025: US$58.1 million). AI application & others revenue was US$11.5 million, up approximately 3.9% year-over-year (2Q2025: US$11.1 million).





was US$11.5 million, up approximately 3.9% year-over-year (2Q2025: US$11.1 million). Smart home & robot product revenue was US$13.5 million, up approximately 23.2% year-over-year (2Q2025: US$10.9 million).





was US$13.5 million, up approximately 23.2% year-over-year (2Q2025: US$10.9 million). Overall gross margin was 46.3%, down 2.1 percentage points year-over-year (2Q2025: 48.4%). Gross margin of PaaS was 46.8% (2Q2025: 48.7%).





was 46.3%, down 2.1 percentage points year-over-year (2Q2025: 48.4%). Gross margin of PaaS was 46.8% (2Q2025: 48.7%). Operating margin was 10.0%, up 8.6 percentage points year-over-year (2Q2025: 1.4%). Non-GAAP operating margin was 10.3% (2Q2025: 10.7%).





was 10.0%, up 8.6 percentage points year-over-year (2Q2025: 1.4%). was 10.3% (2Q2025: 10.7%). Net margin was 20.1%, improved by 4.4 percentage points year-over-year (2Q2025: 15.7%). Non-GAAP net margin was 20.4% (2Q2025: 25.1%).





was 20.1%, improved by 4.4 percentage points year-over-year (2Q2025: 15.7%). was 20.4% (2Q2025: 25.1%). Net profits were US$18.6 million (2Q2025: US$12.6 million). Non-GAAP net profits were US$18.9 million (2Q2025: US$20.1 million).





were US$18.6 million (2Q2025: US$12.6 million). were US$18.9 million (2Q2025: US$20.1 million). Net cash generated from operating activities was US$6.2 million (2Q2025: US$18.2 million).





was US$6.2 million (2Q2025: US$18.2 million). Total cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and treasury securities recorded as short-term and long-term investments were US$976.1 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to US$1,017.3 million as of December 31, 2025.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

For further information on the non-GAAP financial measures presented above, see the section headed "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Premium PaaS customers [1 ] for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2026 were 318 (2Q2025: 285). In the second quarter of 2026, the Company's premium PaaS customers contributed approximately 89.5% of its PaaS revenue (2Q2025: approximately 88.6%).





for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2026 were 318 (2Q2025: 285). In the second quarter of 2026, the Company's premium PaaS customers contributed approximately 89.5% of its PaaS revenue (2Q2025: approximately 88.6%). Registered AI developers were over 2,092,000 as of June 30, 2026, up 16.2% from approximately 1,801,000 developers as of December 31, 2025.

The Company defines a premium PaaS customer as a customer as of a given date that contributed more than US$100,000 of PaaS revenue during the immediately preceding 12-month period.

Second Quarter 2026 Operating Highlights

Mr. Xueji (Jerry) Wang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tuya, commented, "In the second quarter, despite a complex global operating environment, the Company continued to demonstrate solid growth momentum. Total revenue increased by 16.0% year over year to US$92.9 million, with PaaS revenue increasing by 16.9% and remaining the Company's primary growth driver. This performance reflected resilient demand across selected home appliance categories and increasing adoption of differentiated, AI-enabled products and solutions.

Strategically, we continued to advance the productization and real-world deployment of AI. Shipments of our AI-powered companion product solutions continued to expand, while the launch of Tuya Cobuilder further lowered the barriers to AI hardware development by helping developers move more efficiently from product concept to physical-device deployment. Looking ahead, we will remain focused on AI-native application innovation, AI developer platform development and the global expansion of validated solutions."

Mr. Yi (Alex) Yang, Director and Chief Financial Officer of Tuya, added, "In the second quarter, total revenue reached US$92.9 million, up 16.0% year over year. PaaS revenue was US$67.9 million, up 16.9%, while Smart home & robot product revenue increased by 23.2% to US$13.5 million and AI application & others revenue increased by 3.9% to US$11.5 million.

Despite pressure from product and solution mix and semiconductor supply-chain pricing, gross profit increased by 11.1% year over year to US$43.0 million. Non-GAAP profit from operations increased by 11.7% to US$9.6 million, with non-GAAP operating margin remaining in double digits at 10.3%. We ended the quarter with approximately US$976.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and treasury securities, providing continued flexibility to support our AI capabilities, global expansion and long-term strategic investments."

Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

REVENUE

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2026 increased by 16.0% to US$92.9 million from US$80.1 million in the same period of 2025.

PaaS revenue in the second quarter of 2026 increased by 16.9% to US$67.9 million from US$58.1 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to increasing demand compared with the same period of 2025 and the Company's strategic focus on customer needs and product enhancements, despite the disruptions in the international business environment due to tariff-related headwinds since April 2025. Our core customer base remained stable.





AI application & others revenue in the second quarter of 2026 increased by 3.9% to US$11.5 million from US$11.1 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to an increase in revenue from cloud-based services. During the quarter, the Company remained committed to offering recurring value-added services with AI application functions.





Smart home & robot product revenue in the second quarter of 2026 increased by 23.2% to US$13.5 million from US$10.9 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to growing customer demands.

GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS MARGIN

Total gross profit in the second quarter of 2026 increased by 11.1% to US$43.0 million from US$38.7 million in the same period of 2025. The gross margin in the second quarter of 2026 was 46.3%, compared to 48.4% in the same period of 2025.

PaaS gross margin in the second quarter of 2026 was 46.8%, compared to 48.7% in the same period of 2025, partly attributable to recent price fluctuations in the semiconductor supply chain.





AI application & others gross margin in the second quarter of 2026 was 72.0%, compared to 72.0% in the same period of 2025.





Smart home & robot product gross margin in the second quarter of 2026 was 21.9%, compared to 22.5% in the same period of 2025.

Gross margin fluctuated primarily due to changes in product and solution mix, as well as fluctuations in semiconductor supply-chain pricing. As an AI developer platform with a rich ecosystem of smart devices and applications, the Company remains focused on AI offering with compelling value propositions while maintaining economic efficiency.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Operating expenses decreased by 10.4% to US$33.7 million in the second quarter of 2026 from US$37.7 million in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased by 10.9% to US$33.4 million in the second quarter of 2026 from US$30.2 million in the same period of 2025. For further information on the non-GAAP financial measures presented above, see the section headed "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were US$23.1 million, up 3.4% from US$22.4 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to i) higher employee-related cost and outsourced labor cost of US$1.2 million, ii) higher third-party cloud service fees of US$0.3 million, iii) partially offset by lower share-based compensation expenses of US$1.1 million as equity incentive awards granted at higher valuations in previous years have been gradually amortized. Non-GAAP adjusted research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were US$22.8 million, compared to US$20.9 million in the same period of 2025.





Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were US$8.3 million, up 6.4% from US$7.8 million in the same period of 2025, primarily because of i) higher employee-related cost of US$0.5 million, ii) higher marketing expense of US$0.2 million, iii) partially offset by lower share-based compensation expenses of US$0.5 million as equity incentive awards granted at higher valuations in previous years have been gradually amortized. Non-GAAP adjusted sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were US$8.3 million, compared to US$7.2 million in the same period of 2025.





General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were US$4.7 million, down 49.8% from US$9.4 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to i) lower share-based compensation expenses of US$5.3 million as equity incentive awards granted at higher valuations in previous years have been gradually amortized, ii) partially offset by higher allowance for credit losses of US$0.3 million. Non-GAAP adjusted general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were US$4.9 million, compared to US$3.9 million in the same period of 2025.





Other operating income, net in the second quarter of 2026 was US$2.4 million, primarily due to the receipt of software value-added tax refunds.

PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS AND OPERATING MARGIN

Profit from operations in the second quarter of 2026 was US$9.3 million, compared to US$1.1 million in the same period of 2025. The Company had a non-GAAP profit from operations of US$9.6 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to US$8.6 million in the same period of 2025, demonstrating consistent operating profitability and leverage.

Operating margin in the second quarter of 2026 was 10.0%, up 8.6 percentage points from 1.4% in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP operating margin in the second quarter of 2026 was 10.3%, down 0.4 percentage points from 10.7% in the same period of 2025.

NET PROFIT AND NET MARGIN

Net profit in the second quarter of 2026 was US$18.6 million, increased by 48.0% from US$12.6 million in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP net profit in the second quarter of 2026 was US$18.9 million, compared to US$20.1 million in the same period of 2025.

Net margin in the second quarter of 2026 was 20.1%, improved by 4.4 percentage points from 15.7% in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP net margin in the second quarter of 2026 was 20.4%, compared to 25.1% in the same period of 2025.

BASIC AND DILUTED NET PROFIT PER ADS

Basic and diluted net profit per ADS was US$0.03 in the second quarter of 2026, compared to US$0.02 in the same period of 2025. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit per ADS was US$0.03 in the second quarter of 2026, compared to US$0.03 in the same period of 2025.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, TIME DEPOSITS AND TREASURY SECURITIES RECORDED AS SHORT-TERM AND LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS

Cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and treasury securities recorded as short-term and long-term investments were US$976.1 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to US$1,017.3 million as of December 31, 2025. The Company believes its current cash position is sufficient to meet its current liquidity and working capital needs.

NET CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net cash generated from operating activities in the second quarter of 2026 was US$6.2 million, compared to US$18.2 million in the same period of 2025. The net cash generated from operating activities for the second quarter of 2026 mainly due to working capital changes in the ordinary course of business.

For further information on non-GAAP financial measures presented above, see the section headed "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Business Outlook

The overall operating environment remains complex, while continuing to show signs of normalization. Participants across the value chain - including manufacturers, brands and channel partners - remain cautious in their planning. At the same time, we have observed more normalized project execution and continued demand recovery across several of our core categories, suggesting that the market is gradually moving from adjustment toward a more stable operating rhythm.

Meanwhile, global AI development is entering a new stage of application-led growth. As AI technologies continue to evolve from foundational capabilities toward real-world deployment, enterprises and consumers are increasingly focused on practical use cases, scalable implementation and scenario-based integration with physical devices. This trend is accelerating the convergence of AI and smart hardware and creating new opportunities for application innovation, product expansion and ecosystem collaboration across a wide range of verticals.

Against this backdrop, Tuya continues to advance its AI-driven strategy by strengthening its AI developer platform, expanding application-level capabilities and supporting broader deployment across diverse smart-device and industry scenarios. The ongoing evolution of AI applications, together with the Company's platform capabilities, ecosystem strengths and global developer base, will continue to support the creation of diversified, higher-value opportunities over the long term.

In this environment, the Company will continue to maintain disciplined execution while selectively investing in AI-driven applications, platform capabilities and ecosystem development. The Company will continue to iterate and improve its products and services, enhance both software and hardware capabilities, and further support customers and developers in bringing AI-driven applications into practical deployment. At the same time, the Company recognizes that its future trajectory may continue to be influenced by a range of external factors, including shifts in consumer demand, regional economic divergence, inventory dynamics, foreign exchange and interest-rate volatility, tariffs and trade-policy adjustments, and broader geopolitical uncertainties.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management will hold a conference call at 08:30 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, August 24, 2026 (08:30 A.M. Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, August 25, 2026) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following links to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive the dial-in information and a unique PIN (personal access code) to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

Participants Online Webcast Registration:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x8phnjqd

Participants Call Registration:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI2992f21177c7423c83ce142eb2ef031c

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tuya.com.

About Tuya Inc.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391) is a global leading AI cloud platform service provider with a mission to build an AI developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built AI cloud platform with cloud and generative AI capabilities that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, AI application & others and Smart home & robot products for developers of smart device, commercial applications, and industries. Through its AI developer platform, Tuya has activated a vibrant global developer community of brands, OEMs, AI agents, system integrators and independent software vendors to collectively strive for smart solutions ecosystem embodying the principles of green and low-carbon, security, high efficiency, agility, and openness.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP profit from operations (including non-GAAP operating margin), non-GAAP net profit (including non-GAAP net margin), and non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The Company defines non-GAAP financial measures by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and credit-related impairment/(reversal) of long-term investments from the respective GAAP financial measures. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of expenses that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses and credit-related impairment/(reversal) of long-term investments have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP measures. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of Tuya's non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "target", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty.

Investor Relations Contact

Tuya Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

HL Strategy

Haiyan LI-LABBE

Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

China Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

U.S. Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: [email protected]

TUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2026 (All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"), except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)

As of

December 31,

2025 As of

June 30,

2026





ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 890,708 871,704 Restricted cash - 8 Short-term investments 61,770 108,173 Accounts receivable, net 13,193 14,114 Notes receivable, net 10,111 11,214 Inventories, net 30,943 63,843 Prepayments and other current assets, net 16,486 29,201 Total current assets 1,023,211 1,098,257





Non-current assets:



Restricted cash 245 253 Property, equipment and software, net 15,653 35,007 Land use rights, net 8,843 9,032 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 5,649 9,138 Long-term investments 77,213 12,928 Other non-current assets, net 1,700 986 Total non-current assets 109,303 67,344 Total assets 1,132,514 1,165,601





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable 31,778 36,776 Advances from customers 29,330 43,037 Deferred revenue, current 9,732 9,078 Accruals and other current liabilities 33,261 32,993 Incomes tax payables 142 101 Lease liabilities, current 1,985 3,665 Total current liabilities 106,228 125,650





Non-current liabilities:



Lease liabilities, non-current 3,329 5,651 Deferred revenue, non-current 352 720 Other non-current liabilities - 5,937 Total non-current liabilities 3,681 12,308 Total liabilities 109,909 137,958

TUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2026 (All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"), except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)

As of

December 31,

2025 As of

June 30,

2026





Shareholders' equity:



Ordinary shares - - Class A ordinary shares 27 27 Class B ordinary shares 4 4 Treasury stock (12) (1,224) Additional paid-in capital 1,549,389 1,513,127 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,842) (6,740) Accumulated deficit (511,961) (477,551) Total shareholders' equity 1,022,605 1,027,643 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,132,514 1,165,601







TUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"), except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026









Revenue 80,130 92,935 154,817 173,817 Cost of revenue (41,384) (49,887) (79,820) (92,871)









Gross profit 38,746 43,048 74,997 80,946









Operating expenses:







Research and development expenses (22,373) (23,126) (45,183) (45,098) Sales and marketing expenses (7,825) (8,326) (16,172) (15,746) General and administrative expenses (9,386) (4,716) (18,315) (9,031) Other operating incomes, net 1,926 2,428 4,309 5,709









Total operating expenses (37,658) (33,740) (75,361) (64,166)









Profit/(loss) from operations 1,088 9,308 (364) 16,780









Other income







Other non-operating income, net 767 460 1,534 1,227 Financial income, net 10,761 10,556 23,156 20,052 Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net 606 (1,477) 650 (3,003)









Profit before income tax expense 13,222 18,847 24,976 35,056 Income tax expense (635) (213) (1,372) (646)









Net profit 12,587 18,634 23,604 34,410









Net profit attributable to Tuya Inc. 12,587 18,634 23,604 34,410









Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders 12,587 18,634 23,604 34,410









Net profit 12,587 18,634 23,604 34,410









Other comprehensive income







Changes in fair value of long-term investments 91 (88) 91 (88) Foreign currency translation 222 4,291 399 8,190









Total comprehensive income

attributable to Tuya Inc. 12,900 22,837 24,094 42,512











TUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED) (All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"), except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026









Net profit attributable to Tuya Inc. 12,587 18,634 23,604 34,410









Net profit attributable to ordinary

shareholders 12,587 18,634 23,604 34,410









Weighted average number of ordinary shares

used in computing profit per share, basic and diluted







- Basic 608,529,487 615,530,665 608,348,598 615,524,218 - Diluted 610,477,980 616,389,351 610,414,036 616,345,859









Net profit per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders, basic and diluted







- Basic 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.06 - Diluted 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.06









Share-based compensation expenses

were included in:







Research and development expenses 1,460 356 3,476 728 Sales and marketing expenses 582 74 1,320 160 General and administrative expenses 5,437 172 10,958 342











TUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"), except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026









Net cash generated from operating activities 18,191 6,170 27,543 12,569 Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities (21,215) (8,205) 79,968 6,719 Net cash used in financing activities (36,914) (38,704) (36,912) (38,704) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and

cash equivalents, restricted cash 56 - 88 428









Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents,

restricted cash (39,882) (40,739) 70,687 (18,988)









Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash

at the beginning of period 763,953 912,704 653,384 890,953









Cash and cash equivalents, restricted

cash at the end of period 724,071 871,965 724,071 871,965

TUYA INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE FINANCIAL MEASURES (All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"), except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026









Reconciliation of operating expenses to

non-GAAP operating expenses







Research and development expenses (22,373) (23,126) (45,183) (45,098) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 1,460 356 3,476 728 Adjusted Research and

development expenses (20,913) (22,770) (41,707) (44,370)









Sales and marketing expenses (7,825) (8,326) (16,172) (15,746) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 582 74 1,320 160 Adjusted Sales and marketing expenses (7,243) (8,252) (14,852) (15,586)









General and administrative expenses (9,386) (4,716) (18,315) (9,031) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 5,437 172 10,958 342 Add: Credit-related impairment/(reversal) of

long-term investments 27 (307) 27 (307) Adjusted General and

administrative expenses (3,922) (4,851) (7,330) (8,996)



















Reconciliation of profit/(loss) from

operations to non-GAAP

profit from operations







Profit/(loss) from operations 1,088 9,308 (364) 16,780 Operating margin 1.4 % 10.0 % (0.2) % 9.7 % Add: Share-based compensation expenses 7,479 602 15,754 1,230 Add: Credit-related impairment/(reversal) of

long-term investments 27 (307) 27 (307) Non-GAAP profit from operations 8,594 9,603 15,417 17,703









Non-GAAP Operating margin 10.7 % 10.3 % 10.0 % 10.2 %

TUYA INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) (All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"), except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026









Reconciliation of net profit to

non-GAAP net profit







Net profit 12,587 18,634 23,604 34,410 Net margin 15.7 % 20.1 % 15.2 % 19.8 % Add: Share-based compensation expenses 7,479 602 15,754 1,230 Add: Credit-related impairment/(reversal) of

long-term investments 27 -307 27 -307 Non-GAAP Net profit 20,093 18,929 39,385 35,333









Non-GAAP Net margin 25.1 % 20.4 % 25.4 % 20.3 %









Weighted average number of ordinary shares

used in computing non-GAAP

net profit per share,







- Basic 608,529,487 615,530,665 608,348,598 615,524,218 - Diluted 610,477,980 616,389,351 610,414,036 616,345,859









Non-GAAP net profit per share attributable to

ordinary shareholders







- Basic 0.03 0.03 0.06 0.06 - Diluted 0.03 0.03 0.06 0.06

SOURCE Tuya Inc.