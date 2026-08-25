Bioz, Inc.: Mini Circuits Showcases Publication-Backed Validation for Its Products with Bioz Badges and Dedicated Quantum Computing and Portfolio-Wide Content Hubs

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Bioz, Inc. , the citation management platform that leverages peer-reviewed publications to enhance user engagement, build product credibility, and support buying decisions in the research community, announced its expanded collaboration with Mini-Circuits , a global leader in RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave components and systems. Launching Bioz Badges , a comprehensive Bioz Content Hub , and a custom Quantum Computing Content Hub , Mini-Circuits is making scientific validation more accessible than ever by delivering dedicated publication experiences tailored to different scientists' needs.

As scientific applications continue to diversify, researchers increasingly seek literature that is relevant to their specific fields of study. Recognizing the rapid growth of quantum computing research, Mini-Circuits partnered with Bioz to create a dedicated Quantum Computing Content Hub that exclusively showcases peer-reviewed publications featuring Mini-Circuits technologies used in quantum computing applications. Alongside this specialized resource, the company also launched a comprehensive Bioz Content Hub that aggregates publications spanning its entire product portfolio, allowing researchers to explore the full breadth of scientific applications supported by Mini-Circuits products.

To further streamline product evaluation, Mini-Circuits has also implemented Bioz Pro Badges across product webpages. These interactive widgets allow researchers to instantly access product-specific publications directly within the purchasing journey, eliminating the need to search external databases for supporting literature.

"Mini-Circuits has always been committed to supporting the scientific community with innovative technologies and technical resources," said Brandon Kaplan , Director of Marketing Communications at Mini-Circuits. "By partnering with Bioz, we've created a unique experience that serves researchers at every stage of discovery. Scientists interested in quantum computing now have a dedicated destination focused exclusively on that rapidly evolving field, while those exploring our broader portfolio can easily discover publications across all of our technologies."

The Bioz-powered experiences have already generated strong visibility, with high impression volumes demonstrating significant researcher engagement. Beyond improving the customer experience, the publication libraries have also become valuable internal resources, enabling Mini-Circuits' sales organization to quickly identify peer-reviewed studies that support technical discussions.

"One of the most valuable aspects of our Bioz implementation is that it benefits both external users and our internal teams," said Adam Roberts , Digital Marketing Manager - Website, Ecommerce & Analytics at Mini-Circuits. "Researchers can quickly find literature tied to individual products through the Pro Badges or explore publications through our dedicated Content Hubs, while our sales team can leverage the same peer-reviewed evidence to better support customer conversations. It's become a powerful sales enablement resource as well as a stronger digital experience."

The Bioz platform continuously identifies and maps newly published scientific literature to relevant Mini-Circuits products, ensuring that both the specialized Quantum Computing Content Hub and the comprehensive Content Hub remain current as new research is published. This automated approach enables Mini-Circuits to continually showcase the expanding scientific impact of its technologies without requiring ongoing manual curation.

"We're excited to work with Mini-Circuits as they continue investing in innovative ways to connect researchers with scientific evidence," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "Creating both a dedicated Quantum Computing Content Hub and a comprehensive publication library demonstrates a thoughtful approach to supporting different research communities. Combined with our highest tier of Bioz Badges, Mini-Circuits is providing researchers with seamless access to the scientific validation they need while equipping its commercial teams with valuable literature to support customer engagement."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Mini-Circuits

Mini-Circuits is a global leader in the design, manufacture and direct sale of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components and integrated subsystems serving telecommunications, aerospace, test and measurement, satellite, automotive, quantum computing and other markets. With decades of engineering expertise and a broad portfolio of innovative technologies, Mini-Circuits makes the building blocks for next-generation scientific research and advanced electronics systems worldwide.

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For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mini-circuits-showcases-publication-backed-validation-for-its-product-1204660