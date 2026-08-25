A research team from Malaysia's Curtin University has developed a simplified operating cell temperature model for floating PV (FPV) systems. The new model is compatible with the existing nominal operating cell temperature (NOCT) model and can therefore be integrated into existing solar PV software. "The new FPV-NOCT model extends the existing standard NOCT PV model by incorporating water temperature to estimate solar cell temperature floating over a water body," corresponding author Ramanan Chidambaram Jayaraj told pv magazine. "A key advantage is that it remains compatible with existing PV temperature ...

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