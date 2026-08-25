TCL Electronics Holdings said it is considering a spinoff and separate listing of its solar business, potentially distributing shares in the spunoff entity directly to existing shareholders, according to a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) this week. The proposal remains at a preliminary stage. As of the announcement, no application for the spinoff had been submitted to HKEX, and the company has not disclosed a valuation, distribution ratio, ownership structure, or timetable. TCL Electronics said separating the PV business would let it concentrate on its global smart home appliance ...

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