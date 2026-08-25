Cumulative shipments of LSI devices incorporating Nessum*1 IP exceed six million units as deployments grow in HVAC and smart grid applications

Nessum Alliance*2 today announced the expansion of Nessum technology in commercial HVAC and smart grid applications through deployments by Alliance members Daikin Industries, Ltd. and Power Plus Communications AG (PPC). The Alliance also noted that cumulative worldwide shipments of LSI devices incorporating Nessum IP have surpassed six million units, according to Panasonic Holdings Corporation, the technology licensor, underscoring its maturity and market adoption.

As energy management, digitalization, and sustainable infrastructure accelerate worldwide, organizations need communications networks that combine reliability and flexibility. By enabling high-speed IP communications over existing wiring, Nessum is expanding its role across energy-management applications.

Deployments by Daikin and PPC demonstrate how IEEE 1901*3-based Nessum technology delivers value in real-world infrastructure environments, connecting systems, devices, and operational data across critical sectors.

In the HVAC sector, Daikin is utilizing Nessum as part of its D4-NET architecture for next-generation air conditioning networks. As buildings rely more on operational and sensing data to improve efficiency, comfort, and performance, reliable communications infrastructure is becoming critical. Daikin has positioned Nessum as key to the evolution and global deployment of HVAC networks.

In Europe, PPC is advancing smart metering and grid modernization initiatives requiring reliable, long-distance communications over existing infrastructure. Its activities show how Nessum can meet smart-grid requirements while helping utilities improve visibility, efficiency, and network management.

The Alliance also noted that, according to Panasonic Holdings Corporation, cumulative shipments of LSI devices incorporating Nessum IP have exceeded six million units worldwide. This milestone demonstrates Nessum's maturity in large-scale deployments.

Originally developed for high-speed communications over existing wiring, Nessum has evolved into a versatile platform supporting HVAC, smart grids, building automation, industrial facilities, and other IoT applications. It enables organizations to modernize infrastructure while reducing deployment complexity and cost.

"As energy management becomes increasingly important across industries, demand for reliable, scalable connectivity continues to grow," said Mr. Michimasa Aramaki, Chair of Nessum Alliance. "Nessum's growing adoption in HVAC and smart grid applications shows its ability to address real-world challenges and support a more efficient, sustainable future."

Nessum Alliance will continue working with industry leaders to promote interoperability, ecosystem growth, and adoption of IEEE 1901-based communications technologies for connected energy-management infrastructure.

Daikin and PPC case studies are available at:

https://nessum.org/media/event/special-seminar-202606

Notes:

*1: "nessum" and its logo is a registered trademark or a pending trademark application of Panasonic Holdings Corporation in Japan and in other countries.

*2: An organization that succeeded and renamed the former HD-PLC Alliance on October 2, 2023, to expand the spread of Nessum, ensure communication compatibility, and advance international standardization activities.

https://nessum.org/

*3: An IEEE communications standard developed for IoT applications such as smart buildings, smart grids, and smart cities, supporting various media (Any Media: wired, wireless, and underwater).

https://standards.ieee.org/ieee/1901/7598/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825122947/en/

Contacts:

Nessum Alliance Office

info@nessum.org