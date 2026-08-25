The three-year deal brings on board a new class of media rights built around social presence.

FIBA has agreed an exclusive immersive live rights deal for 3x3 basketball with L1VE, covering the FIBA 3x3 World Tour, Women's Series and World Cup, which will bring fans from around the world together and closer to the action in real time.

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Immersive live rights are a new class of media rights, and allow FIBA's 3x3 basketball events to open an additional platform that complements existing broadcast and streaming activities. It creates a new engagement opportunity for fans who cannot be inside the venue, giving them a new way to experience the live event.

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in New York, with its research development in Germany, L1VE is the company behind social presence and a pioneer of this new rights category. It also owns a proprietary glass-to-glass technology stack and a direct-to-fan platform.

L1VE runs on every major immersive headset and scales like software: one production reaches every fan at once. Its proprietary technology captures a full venue of live experience in stereoscopic 360° 3D, a real-time pipeline fuses it into a single live scene, and a custom delivery layer keeps every fan worldwide present at the exact same moment.

Fans can invite friends to watch alongside them, wherever they are in the world. Tickets are available for a single day of competition or as a tournament pass covering the full event, in the same way a fan would buy a ticket to attend in person.

The platform has already been used for major live sport and music events internationally, and pre-launched with the Detroit Lions on August 22.

L1VE will be in action for the first time at the upcoming FIBA 3x3 World Tour event in Debrecen, Hungary on August 29 and 30. Fans can access the experience by downloading the L1VE app on a compatible virtual reality headset at l1ve.com.

Over the course of the three-year agreement, the platform will be rolled out across FIBA's flagship 3x3 basketball events, including the FIBA 3x3 World Tour, the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series and the FIBA 3x3 World Cup, bringing fans closer to the action at the discipline's biggest events worldwide.

Alex Sanchez, FIBA's 3x3 Basketball Managing Director, stated: "3x3 basketball was built to bring the game closer to the fans. Working with L1VE over the next three seasons, we are exploring new ways for audiences around the world to experience the intensity and energetic setting of our events.''

David Morgenbesser, Chief Commercial Officer, L1VE commented: "3x3 basketball is one of the most thrilling urban sports in the world. One court, non-stop, right in your face. That makes it a natural fit for L1VE. Over the next three years, we want to give fans a new way to be there, courtside, inside the atmosphere and sharing the real game with the people they want beside them, wherever they are in the world."

The L1VE experience is designed to be shared. Fans watch the game live from a courtside perspective, seeing and hearing the action as it unfolds, and can react to every dunk and buzzer-beater alongside the friends they have invited, regardless of where in the world those friends are located.

About FIBA's 3x3 Basketball

Exciting, urban and innovative, 3x3 is inspired by several forms of streetball played worldwide and is considered the world's number one urban team sport. Steered by FIBA, games see two teams of three players face off on a basketball half-court.

It was played successfully for the first time in international competition at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games in Singapore and has since benefited from the launch of yearly professional circuits for men and women (World Tour and Women's Series respectively) as well as national team competitions. 3x3 made its Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

About L1VE

L1VE is the company behind Social Presence, a new ticketed experience that allows fans to enjoy immersive live sports and music events together, from anywhere. Founded in 2022, L1VE owns a proprietary glass-to-glass technology stack and a direct-to-fan platform, and is the creator of immersive live rights, a new licensable class of media rights alongside broadcast and streaming. L1VE is headquartered in New York, with R&D in Germany.

Official Hub: You can view company announcements and details via the L1VE Official Website.

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Contacts:

L1VE@orchestraco.com