emnify, a global provider of cloud-native IoT connectivity, today announced a new program for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) building connected products for international markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825932817/en/

From Factory to Field with SGP.32 Bootstrap Connectivity

The program addresses two common challenges for OEMs: testing and configuring devices that would otherwise leave the factory without connectivity and managing customer-specific physical SIMs throughout production and fulfilment. It enables OEMs to ship a single device SKU globally with built-in SGP.32 bootstrap connectivity, allowing each device to connect to the relevant device-management system for connectivity testing, configuration, and digital eSIM profile provisioning from the factory onward.

Free emnify SGP.32 bootstrap profiles are available for every connected device across an OEM's production volumes not only for pre-production testing. Each eSIM profile includes up to 1 MB of data for factory testing, connectivity validation, device configuration changes, and operational profile download, with no recurring charge.

OEMs joining the program also receive design and engineering support from emnify's technical team, as well as access to test eUICC hardware in all form factors. This enables manufacturers to validate device integration and bootstrap connectivity before moving into production.

The program simplifies production, fulfilment, and connectivity profile management throughout the device lifecycle. By using a single SIM SKU with built-in emnify SGP.32 bootstrap connectivity, OEMs can avoid producing multiple device variants or installing customer- and region-specific physical SIMs during manufacturing.

Once powered on, the device can connect to the OEM's device-management system for testing, configuration, and digital profile provisioning. The required operational profile can then be downloaded and managed digitally through emnify's managed SGP.32 orchestration. This removes the need for OEMs to receive, track, install, and test multiple customer-specific physical SIMs, helping them streamline production and deliver connected products more efficiently.

"We created the emnify OEM program to make connectivity enablement as frictionless as possible," said Martin Giess, Co-Founder at emnify. "With emnify SGP.32 bootstrap connectivity and digital profile provisioning, OEMs can ship a single SIM SKU, avoid managing customer-specific physical SIMs, and give product buyers the flexibility to configure devices and choose the right operational connectivity for each deployment."

The program also marks an expansion of emnify's work further upstream in the connected-device supply chain. This includes collaboration with manufacturers such as Milesight, a provider of industrial routers, LoRaWAN sensors, and gateways.

"With emnify's SGP.32-based bootstrap solution, we can produce connectivity-ready devices directly from the factory," said Clay Chen, European Sales Director at Milesight. "It helps us ship a single device SKU and gives our IoT solution provider customers a simpler way to test, configure, and provision connectivity digitally without managing customer-specific physical SIMs for every device."

The OEM program is the first in the series connectivity offerings emnify plans to introduce for device manufacturers, with additional options to be announced in the upcoming months.

The program is open to OEMs and device manufacturers using certified eUICC hardware with a clear SGP.32-based global deployment use case. To learn more and join the program, visit emnify Global Bootstrap Connectivity.

emnify will be at the IOTE Shenzhen event in China, from August 26 28. Visitors can speak with emnify representatives at Hall 10, Stand 10A13.

About emnify

emnify is an award winning, IoT connectivity provider operating its global IoT SuperNetwork with access to 550+ mobile networks in 200+ countries using its own IMSI and network partnership agreements. Powered by its own cloud-native mobile core deployed across nine regions worldwide, emnify enables enterprises to deploy and manage connected devices with real-time control over connectivity, routing, and policy. The company supports millions of devices globally across industries including fleet management, aviation, EV charging, digital infrastructure, and consumer electronics. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Berlin, emnify continues to advance future-ready connectivity through open standards including SGP.02, SGP.22, and SGP.32.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825932817/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Fernanda Marques

Marketing emnify

fernanda.marques@emnify.com