Hollyland to Unveil New Solutions for Live Production and Content Creation at IBC 2026

Highlights

Hollyland to showcase new solutions for professional live production and content creation at IBC 2026 Booth 11.C28.

Pyro 7 Ultra combines professional monitoring and wireless video transmission in one monitor.

Argus X1 brings switching, recording, monitoring, and streaming into one live production system.

Solidcom C1 Air and Solidcom SE 2 expand Hollyland's wireless intercom lineup.

New creator solutions include the LARK A2 and LARK M3 wireless microphones and the VenusLiv Air 2 streaming camera.

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland, a global provider of professional wireless audio and video solutions, is set to introduce new solutions for professional live production and modern content creation at IBC 2026. From September 11 to 14, 2026, the company will showcase its expanded ecosystem at Booth 11.C28 in the RAI Amsterdam convention center, where visitors can explore its newest technologies and products scheduled for release later in 2026.

Expanding Live Production Portfolio

Hollyland continues to expand its product range with new solutions for professional production and content creation. At IBC 2026, the company will introduce new solutions for professional live production, designed to help production teams work more efficiently, reliably, and seamlessly in demanding environments. The new lineup includes the Pyro 7 Ultra professional wireless monitor, Argus X1 all-in-one live production switcher, and Solidcom C1 Air and Solidcom SE 2 intercom systems.

The Pyro 7 Ultra, launching on September 3, brings professional monitoring and wireless video transmission together in one 7-inch monitor. Professional productions have traditionally relied on separate wireless transmission systems and standalone field monitors, with additional cables between devices and separate power sources for each device. The Pyro 7 Ultra can serve as an on-camera monitor and transmitter, or as a handheld monitor and receiver for mobile viewing. Its QD-LCD display delivers exceptional color accuracy, with each unit factory-calibrated via Calman to achieve a ?E <1.5. Users can also recalibrate the display with the Hollyland Color Calibrator to maintain color accuracy over time. The system also offers 20ms latency, 1km transmission, unlimited receivers, 4K60 video transmission, and TWiFi technology.

Also debuting is Argus X1, an all-in-one live production switcher slated for release in December. Argus X1 consolidates switching, monitoring, recording, streaming, and content delivery into a single device. A 10.1-inch FHD touchscreen provides intuitive control, while 4K60 video I/O and support for three Hollyland wireless transmitters expand its flexibility across multi-camera workflows. Built-in streaming, ISO recording, MultiView, and connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6, 4G, and Gigabit Ethernet make Argus X1 a central hub within the Hollyland production ecosystem.

Two new intercom systems will also be introduced during the event. Solidcom C1 Air features an open-ear design, a 42g headset, 300m wireless range, and dual-microphone ENC for clean dialogue. Solidcom SE 2 adds intelligent frequency hopping, a 123g build, 20 dB ENC, 3.5mm audio I/O, and up to 10 hours of runtime, delivering stable performance for field and studio teams.

Empowering Modern Content Creation

Hollyland is also expanding its creator-focused audio lineup with several new tools designed for modern podcasting and production. LARK A2, arriving in early September, offers 48 kHz/24-bit recording, three-level AI noise cancellation, a 200m range, and an 8.5g transmitter. Quick charging, AI power saving, intuitive controls, and a -6 dB safety track support dependable on-the-go capture.

Launching on September 22, the LARK M3 introduces flexible multi-person recording with support for four transmitters and four receivers. It provides four-track independent recording, 48 kHz/32-bit float audio, vocal presets, 300m transmission and up to eight hours of use on a single charge. The LARK M3 is well suited for podcasts, interviews, video conversations, and multi-person content creation.

Rounding out the lineup, the VenusLiv Air 2 will arrive in November with 4K60 UVC streaming and SAR AI Tuning 2.0, while maintaining the core performance of the VenusLiv Air.

During IBC 2026, Hollyland will host Roll & Win giveaways from September 11-14. Visitors can participate for a chance to win Hollyland's products and other prizes. On September 11, the company will unveil its new products, followed by an anniversary celebration that evening. Meanwhile, all showcased solutions will be available for hands-on experience at Booth 11.C28 throughout the exhibition.

About Hollyland

Hollyland is a leading provider of wireless products, specializing in wireless intercom systems, video transmission systems, monitors, wireless microphones, and live streaming cameras. Since 2013, Hollyland has been serving millions of users around the world in various fields, including filmmaking, telecasting, video production, live events, exhibitions, theaters, houses of worship, and content creation. It has built a sales network covering approximately 160 countries and regions, supported by regional teams and offices worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Facebook, and Hollyland Instagram.

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