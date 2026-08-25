Greece's Ministry of Environment and Energy has introduced a new spatial planning regime for renewable energy and energy storage, including photovoltaic systems. The new framework has now become state law and has overhauled the country's spatial planning framework for renewable energy, updating policies dating back to 2008. The previous framework did not include spatial planning rules for energy storage, so the ministry has also introduced provisions covering storage systems. The new regulations "modernize siting rules by establishing stricter and clearer criteria, restrictions, and guidelines ...

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