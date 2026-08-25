Researchers at Germany's Forschungszentrum Jülich GmbH have found that heterojunction (HJT) solar cells using aluminum-doped zinc oxide (AZO) as an alternative to indium tin oxide (ITO) for the transparent conductive oxide (TCO) layer are more vulnerable to damp-heat conditions, potentially raising concerns about their long-term stability and reliability in humid environments. "AZO grows in a polycrystalline structure that favors the rapid penetration of water molecules into the crystal boundaries, which leads to the degradation of the material's electrical properties," the scientists said, ...

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