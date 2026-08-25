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PR Newswire
25.08.2026 11:06 Uhr
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GUANGZHOU HAVIT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.: HAVIT to Unveil Industry-Leading 12-Mic AI Audio Innovation at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2026, HAVIT will showcase its latest smart audio innovations, highlighting the deep integration of AI technology and acoustic engineering to redefine the future of listening.

28 Years of Audio Expertise Drives Intelligent Innovation

With over 28 years of audio expertise, HAVIT continues to advance sound technology through professional acoustic research, proprietary AI algorithms, and user-centric innovation. Serving over 100 million users across 110+ countries and regions, HAVIT is dedicated to delivering smarter and more immersive audio experiences.

At IFA 2026, HAVIT will showcase its flagship SPACE Series, inspired by the concept of "SPACE Meets Imagination." By integrating advanced smart audio technologies, the series creates personalized listening experiences for different scenarios, transforming audio devices from simple playback tools into intelligent companions.

Advanced 12-Mic AI Acoustic Architecture: Elevating Noise Cancellation and Call Performance

At IFA 2026, HAVIT will unveil a new product featuring an advanced acoustic architecture with an industry-leading 12-mic system, 4 dynamic drivers, and dual AI chips. Combining powerful hardware with AI algorithms, it delivers smarter noise control, enhanced sound processing, and optimized audio performance.

The innovative system enables deeper noise cancellation, wider 100Hz-2kHz frequency coverage, faster environmental response, and clearer calls through precise voice pickup and intelligent noise reduction, providing a more immersive and seamless audio experience.

Looking Ahead: Transforming Audio Devices into Intelligent Companions That Understand You

HAVIT believes the next evolution of audio technology is not only about improving sound quality, but also about creating a more natural and efficient connection between technology and everyday life. As AI continues to evolve, audio devices will move beyond being simple output tools to becoming intelligent companions that understand users' needs and adapt to different scenarios.

Moving forward, HAVIT will continue investing in acoustic technology, AI algorithms, and user experience innovation to drive the development of the smart audio industry. By making smarter, more personalized, and higher-quality audio experiences accessible to users worldwide, HAVIT aims to become a key contributor in the global smart audio market.

Meet HAVIT at IFA 2026

HAVIT invites global media, partners, and visitors to experience its latest smart audio innovations at IFA 2026.

Date: September 4-8, 2026
Booth: H4.2-103
Venue: Berlin ExpoCenter City, Germany

Join HAVIT at IFA 2026 to explore the future of smart audio.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/havit-to-unveil-industry-leading-12-mic-ai-audio-innovation-at-ifa-2026-302849117.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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