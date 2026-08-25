CDT Equity Inc.: CDT Announces Investment in Pep'd, Expanding into the Fast-Growing US Peptide Market

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Equity Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) ("CDT" or the "Company"), today announced that it has entered into a SAFE note with Pep'd Inc. ("Pep'd"), a US-based peptide company, expanding CDT's exposure to the growing US peptide market (the "Transaction"). Upon Pep'd closing an Equity Financing, this SAFE will automatically convert into a number of shares of Safe Preferred Stock, depending on the Pep'd Capitalization at that time and a Valuation Cap of $10,000,000.

The Transaction extends CDT's strategy of identifying and backing high-potential and science-driven assets, and reflects the Company's growing interest in AI-enabled platforms that are being applied to how therapeutics are discovered, developed, and delivered to patients. CDT and Pep'd also intend to leverage AI-enabled approaches to identify, develop, and generate novel opportunities across the peptide landscape, with the potential to support the development of a pipeline of assets and future commercial opportunities.

The US peptide market has continued to expand, driven by increasing consumer demand, clinical validation, and continued investment from leading pharmaceutical companies. The global peptide therapeutics market was valued at USD 140.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD $164.0 billion in 2026 to USD $294.6 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2026 to 20331. The regulatory landscape surrounding peptide therapeutics and compounded medicines also remains an area of focus, as regulators continue to establish frameworks governing the development, manufacture, and distribution of peptide-based products.

CDT's investment in Pep'd is supported by the Company's progress since closing its seed round. Pep'd has launched its platform and begun generating revenue, providing early evidence of commercial activity and execution. Pep'd's vertically integrated model, combining telehealth access with in-house research and compounding capabilities, provides the Company with greater control over the patient experience and product quality as the regulatory environment continues to develop.

"Peptides represent an increasingly important area of healthcare, and this investment allows CDT to participate in the development of the sector at an early stage," said Dr. Andrew Regan, Chief Executive Officer of CDT. "Pep'd combines telehealth, research, and peptide-based products in a growing market. We believe the Company provides CDT with an opportunity to build exposure to this area while also exploring the application of AI-enabled approaches to peptide development."

CDT views the Transaction as a capital-efficient way to gain exposure to the peptide category's growth, complementing the Company's broader strategy of licensing, strategic M&A, and platform investments across data-driven biopharmaceutical opportunities. The Company believes the SAFE is an efficient mechanism to gain exposure to the development across peptide therapeutics and growth in the sector. Pep'd is an entity controlled by Dr. Regan, of which he is sole shareholder; he is also a director and the CEO of CDT.

About Pep'd Inc.

Pep'd is a telehealth and life sciences company focused on the therapeutic potential of peptides. Through its telehealth platform, Pep'd connects patients in all 50 U.S. states with licensed clinicians for personalized care in metabolic health, longevity, and aesthetics.

Pep'd also conducts research into peptide formulations, delivery methods, and treatment protocols, and intends to build a portfolio of intellectual property from that work. Pep'd uses machine learning to analyze de-identified clinical outcomes data from its platform, which informs its research priorities.

Learn more at www.pepd.com.

About CDT Equity Inc.

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ: CDT) is a data-driven biopharmaceutical development company focused on identifying, enhancing, and advancing high-potential therapeutic assets through scientific innovation and strategic partnerships. Originally established as Conduit Pharmaceuticals, the company has evolved into a broader, more agile platform that leverages artificial intelligence, solid-form chemistry, and efficient asset repositioning to accelerate the development of novel treatments. Looking ahead, CDT are committed to creating shareholder value through licensing, strategic M&A, and positioning the company as a platform for transformative innovation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding CDT's future results of operations and financial position, CDT's business strategy, prospective product candidates, product approvals, research and development cost timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated studies and business endeavors with third parties, and future results of current and anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to; the effect that the reverse stock split may have on the price of the Company's common stock; the ability or inability to maintain the listing of CDT's securities on Nasdaq; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination completed in September 2023, which may be affected by, among other things, competition; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risks that CDT's product candidates in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable authorities on a timely basis or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that CDT may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties identified in other filings made by CDT with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, CDT operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond CDT's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, CDT assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. CDT gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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CDT Equity Inc.

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1 https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/peptide-therapeutics-market