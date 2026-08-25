Oman's Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP) has kicked off a consultancy tender for a feasibility study in the northern governorate of Musandam. Available tender details state the chosen techno-economic consultant will assess the feasibility of renewable energy generation in Musandam including solar PV, wind and hybrid configurations, as well as battery energy storage systems where technically and economically justified. Tender documents are available to purchase in electronic format until September 3 for a fee of OMR 500 ($1,300). The fee is waived for small and medium-sized enterprises ...

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