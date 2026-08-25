DJ Liquidation

Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector UCITS ETF (5HED) Liquidation 25-Aug-2026 / 10:13 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ossiam IRL ICAV (the "ICAV") 70 Sir John Rogerson's Quay Dublin 2 Ireland an umbrella fund with segregated liability between sub-funds 24 July 2026 Notice to Shareholders of Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector UCITS ETF (the "Fund"). Dear Shareholder, The Directors of the ICAV are writing to confirm that, in accordance with the provisions of the current Instrument of Incorporation of the ICAV and the Prospectus, it has been decided that it is in the best interests of all Shareholders to close the Fund (the "Proposed Closure") on or around 28 August 2026 (or such other date as may be determined by the Directors and notified to you, the "Closure Date"). 1. Background Pursuant to the Prospectus, the Directors may in their absolute discretion close a sub-fund of the ICAV if its Net Asset Value (the "NAV") amounts to less than EUR 20 million or the prevailing currency equivalent in the currency in which Shares of the relevant sub-fund or share class are denominated. As at 20 July 2026, the NAV the Fund was as follows: Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector UCITS ETF: USD 8.01 million In light of this and on the recommendation of Ossiam (the "Manager"), the Directors have determined that it is in the best interests of the Shareholders to close the Fund, given that the Fund is no longer economically viable and that it is not expected that the NAV for the Funds will increase to an extent that would make the Fund viable again in the foreseeable future. 2. Next steps The Fund will continue to be managed in accordance with its nvestment objective, policies and restrictions as set out in the Prospectus as closely as practicable until the Closure Date. However, in the event that further redemptions are received in advance of the Closure Date, please note that it may become increasingly difficult to effectively manage the Fund in accordance with its investment objective, policies and restrictions and it is possible that the Fund may be managed on a less diversified basis with an increased allocation to cash as investments are realised during this period. With effect from the date of this notice, the Fund will not be marketed and no new subscriptions or conversions of Shares into the Fund will be permitted. The listing of the share class of the Fund on the Listing Stock Exchange will be cancelled on or around 25 August 2026, with the result that the last exchange trading date is expected to be 24 August 2026 (the "Last Exchange Trading Date"). If you wish to remain invested in the Fund until the Closure Date, no action is required from you. (a) Primary markets Redemption requests for shares in the Fund (the "Shares") may be made in the usual manner in accordance with the Prospectus prior to the last trading date on the primary markets (the "Last Trading Date"). Only Shareholders who qualify as authorised participants may redeem Shares on the primary market. The Last Trading Date on the primary market is expected to be 26 August 2026. From the day after the Last Trading Date to the Closure Date, no further redemptions will be accepted. Redemptions will be free of redemption charge (the "Redemption Charge") up to the Last Trading Date, but actual investment prices and expenses will be taken into account. You will receive your redemption proceeds within the usual timescales outlined in the Prospectus. On the Closure Date, all outstanding Shares in the Fund will be compulsorily redeemed. The proceeds from the compulsory redemption will be calculated based on the Net Asset Value of the Fund as at the Closure Date. Distribution of proceeds with respect to the redemptions on the Closure Date to Shareholders in proportion to each of their holdings of Shares in the Fund as at the Closure Date will be completed after the Closure Date. It is expected that the proceeds will be paid within 3 Business Days and in any case within 10 Business Days of the Closure Date. If all Shareholders in the Fund redeem their holdings in full before the Closure Date, the Closure Date may be brought forward to the Last Trading Date on which the last redemptions are accepted. Thereafter the ICAV will commence the process to terminate the Fund. (b) Secondary markets Due to the liquidation of the Fund, the Directors have resolved to cancel the listing of the share classes of the Fund on the following Stock Exchange on or around 25 August 2026 (the "Delisting Date"), being 1 Business Day following the Last Exchange Trading Date, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Prospectus. Share class: Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector UCITS ETF 1A (USD) ISIN: IE00BF92LXXX Listing Stock Exchange: London Stock Exchange Last Exchange Trading Date: 24 August 2026 Delisting Date: 25 August 2026 The ICAV does not charge any Redemption Charge for the sale of Shares on the secondary market. However, Shareholders should note that orders on the secondary market may incur other costs over which the ICAV has no control and to which the above disapplication of the Redemption Charge does not apply. 3. Costs and Expenses The costs and expenses associated with the Proposed Closure will be borne as part of the total expense ratio of the Fund. While it is anticipated that all costs and expenses will be included in the Fund's NAV it is possible that a balance remains within the Fund on the Closure Date. In such circumstances, a further payment may be made to those Shareholders who hold Shares at the Closure Date. If the actual costs and expenses associated with the Proposed Closure are higher than the NAV of the Fund, the amount in excess will be borne by the Manager. Many thanks for your continued support. Please do not hesitate to contact your usual client relationship manager or you may contact us by email: info@ossiam.com with any questions you may have in relation to this matter. Yours sincerely The Board of Directors of Ossiam IRL ICAV =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BF92LXXX Category Code: MSCL TIDM: 5HED LEI Code: 635400DZBZDWPESZQT37 Sequence No.: 440983 EQS News ID: 2388304 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2026 05:13 ET (09:13 GMT)