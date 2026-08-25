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WKN: A116QX | ISIN: LU1079842321 | Ticker-Symbol: EUPE
Tradegate
25.08.26 | 10:28
672,00 Euro
-0,19 % -1,30
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE EUROPE SECTOR VALUE TR UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE EUROPE SECTOR VALUE TR UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
671,60673,5013:00
671,70673,4013:00
Dow Jones News
25.08.2026 11:45 Uhr
325 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Liquidation - Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector UCITS ETF

DJ Liquidation 

Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector UCITS ETF (5HED) 
Liquidation 
25-Aug-2026 / 10:13 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ossiam IRL ICAV (the "ICAV") 
70 Sir John Rogerson's Quay 
Dublin 2 
Ireland 
an umbrella fund with segregated liability between sub-funds 
24 July 2026 
Notice to Shareholders of Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector UCITS ETF (the "Fund"). 
Dear Shareholder, 
The Directors of the ICAV are writing to confirm that, in accordance with the provisions of the current Instrument of 
Incorporation of the ICAV and the Prospectus, it has been decided that it is in the best interests of all Shareholders 
to close the Fund (the "Proposed Closure") on or around 28 August 2026 (or such other date as may be determined by the 
Directors and notified to you, the "Closure Date"). 
1. Background 
Pursuant to the Prospectus, the Directors may in their absolute discretion close a sub-fund of the ICAV if its Net 
Asset Value (the "NAV") amounts to less than EUR 20 million or the prevailing currency equivalent in the currency in 
which Shares of the relevant sub-fund or share class are denominated. As at 20 July 2026, the NAV the Fund was as 
follows: 
Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector UCITS ETF: USD 8.01 million 
In light of this and on the recommendation of Ossiam (the "Manager"), the Directors have determined that it is in the 
best interests of the Shareholders to close the Fund, given that the Fund is no 
longer economically viable and that it is not expected that the NAV for the Funds will increase to an extent that would 
make the Fund viable again in the foreseeable future. 
2. Next steps 
The Fund will continue to be managed in accordance with its nvestment objective, policies and restrictions as set out 
in the Prospectus as closely as practicable until the Closure Date. However, in the event that further redemptions are 
received in advance of the Closure Date, please note that it may become increasingly difficult to effectively manage 
the Fund in accordance with its investment objective, policies and restrictions and it is possible that the Fund may be 
managed on a less diversified basis with an increased allocation to cash as investments are realised during this 
period. 
With effect from the date of this notice, the Fund will not be marketed and no new subscriptions or conversions of 
Shares into the Fund will be permitted. The listing of the share class of the Fund on the Listing Stock Exchange will 
be cancelled on or around 25 August 2026, with the result that the last exchange trading date is expected to be 24 
August 2026 (the "Last Exchange Trading Date"). 
If you wish to remain invested in the Fund until the Closure Date, no action is required from you. 
(a) Primary markets 
Redemption requests for shares in the Fund (the "Shares") may be made in the usual manner in accordance with the 
Prospectus prior to the last trading date on the primary markets (the "Last Trading Date"). Only Shareholders who 
qualify as authorised participants may redeem Shares on the primary market. The Last Trading Date on the primary market 
is expected to be 26 August 2026. From the day after the Last Trading Date to the Closure Date, no further redemptions 
will be accepted. Redemptions will be free of redemption charge (the "Redemption Charge") up to the Last Trading Date, 
but actual investment prices and expenses will be taken into account. You will receive your redemption proceeds within 
the usual timescales outlined in the Prospectus. 
On the Closure Date, all outstanding Shares in the Fund will be compulsorily redeemed. The proceeds from the compulsory 
redemption will be calculated based on the Net Asset Value of the Fund as at the Closure Date. Distribution of proceeds 
with respect to the redemptions on the Closure Date to Shareholders in proportion to each of their holdings of Shares 
in the Fund as at the Closure Date will be completed after the Closure Date. It is expected that the proceeds will be 
paid within 3 Business Days and in any case within 10 Business Days of the Closure Date. 
If all Shareholders in the Fund redeem their holdings in full before the Closure Date, the Closure Date may be brought 
forward to the Last Trading Date on which the last redemptions are accepted. Thereafter the ICAV will commence the 
process to terminate the Fund. 
(b) Secondary markets 
Due to the liquidation of the Fund, the Directors have resolved to cancel the listing of the share classes of the Fund 
on the following Stock Exchange on or around 25 August 2026 (the 
"Delisting Date"), being 1 Business Day following the Last Exchange Trading Date, in accordance with the terms and 
conditions of the Prospectus. 
Share class: Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector UCITS ETF 1A (USD) 
ISIN: IE00BF92LXXX 
Listing Stock Exchange: London Stock Exchange 
Last Exchange Trading Date: 24 August 2026 
Delisting Date: 25 August 2026 
The ICAV does not charge any Redemption Charge for the sale of Shares on the secondary market. However, Shareholders 
should note that orders on the secondary market may incur other costs over which the ICAV has no control and to which 
the above disapplication of the Redemption Charge does not apply. 
3. Costs and Expenses 
The costs and expenses associated with the Proposed Closure will be borne as part of the total expense ratio of the 
Fund. While it is anticipated that all costs and expenses will be included in the Fund's NAV it is possible that a 
balance remains within the Fund on the Closure Date. In such circumstances, a further payment may be made to those 
Shareholders who hold Shares at the Closure Date. If the actual costs and expenses associated with the Proposed Closure 
are higher than the NAV of the Fund, the amount in excess will be borne by the Manager. 
Many thanks for your continued support. Please do not hesitate to contact your usual client relationship manager or you 
may contact us by email: info@ossiam.com with any questions you may 
have in relation to this matter. 
Yours sincerely 
The Board of Directors of Ossiam IRL ICAV 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BF92LXXX 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     5HED 
LEI Code:   635400DZBZDWPESZQT37 
Sequence No.: 440983 
EQS News ID:  2388304 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2388304&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2026 05:13 ET (09:13 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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