Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: CCTV Market Size to Reach USD 123.52 Billion by 2031 Asia-Pacific Leads with 34.6% Share, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mordor Intelligence has published a report on the CCTV market, providing a comprehensive assessment of market dynamics, technology trends, competitive landscape, and future opportunities. According to the study, the CCTV market size is estimated to grow from USD 58.11 billion in 2026 to USD 123.52 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.28% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The study highlights how AI-enabled video analytics, smart-city surveillance programs, enterprise security upgrades, cloud-managed surveillance, and growing demand for connected security infrastructure are accelerating the adoption of CCTV solutions across government, transportation, industrial, BFSI, retail, hospitality, healthcare, and educational sectors.

According to industry analysis, increasing deployment of AI-powered video analytics, wider 5G coverage, falling bandwidth costs, and advances in edge computing continue to accelerate CCTV market growth. Organizations are increasingly adopting surveillance systems that combine high-resolution cameras, intelligent analytics, cloud connectivity, and real-time monitoring capabilities. As CCTV systems evolve beyond traditional security applications, cameras are increasingly being used as multipurpose sensors for traffic management, process monitoring, occupancy analytics, public safety, and operational optimization.

CCTV Market Trends Driving Intelligent Video Surveillance

AI-Enabled Video Analytics Continues to Reshape CCTV Surveillance

According to industry analysis, artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly important across CCTV systems as municipalities and enterprises seek to improve surveillance efficiency and automate video analysis. AI-powered cameras can support object detection, license plate recognition, crowd-density estimation, and other intelligent functions directly at the edge. This reduces the need to transfer large volumes of raw video to centralized data centers while supporting faster emergency response, traffic monitoring, and public-safety applications.

Cloud-Managed CCTV Expands Across Multi-Site Organizations

Market estimates indicate that organizations operating multiple locations are increasingly adopting cloud-managed CCTV platforms that integrate cameras, cloud storage, dashboards, and mobile access. Hybrid architectures that combine local footage retention with cloud-based monitoring are also gaining importance as businesses seek flexible surveillance management while addressing bandwidth limitations and cybersecurity concerns. These solutions are particularly attractive to organizations without dedicated IT teams because they simplify deployment and remote monitoring.

Smart-City and Connected Infrastructure Create New Growth Opportunities

Governments and municipalities are increasingly deploying CCTV systems as part of smart-city and safe-city initiatives. Connected cameras are being integrated with transportation systems, emergency communications, traffic management platforms, and urban command centers to improve public safety and operational efficiency. Falling bandwidth costs, 5G connectivity, and edge-based processing are further enabling high-definition and intelligent surveillance across locations where traditional infrastructure may be difficult or expensive to deploy.

Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "Organizations evaluating opportunities in the CCTV market need research that clearly distinguishes traditional surveillance requirements from the growing demand for intelligent, connected, and analytics-driven security systems. Mordor Intelligence combines extensive primary research with rigorous secondary analysis to provide balanced, evidence-based insights that support informed business decisions across evolving security and surveillance markets."

Geographic Analysis of the CCTV Market

Asia-Pacific continues to lead the CCTV market, supported by smart-city initiatives, government-funded surveillance programs, expanding digital infrastructure, and increasing adoption of AI-powered cameras. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are supporting market development through investments in intelligent urban infrastructure, transportation monitoring, industrial safety, and connected surveillance solutions.

Middle East and Africa is expected to experience strong growth in the CCTV market, supported by large-scale infrastructure projects, safe-city initiatives, smart-building deployments, and increasing investments in public safety. The Middle East is integrating CCTV into major infrastructure and building-management projects, while countries across Africa are expanding surveillance networks through infrastructure investments and emergency-communication initiatives. North America and Europe also continue to benefit from enterprise demand for cloud-managed platforms, data-protection requirements, and transportation modernization.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/cctv-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Table of Contents (Partial) - CCTV Industry

INTRODUCTION



1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



MARKET LANDSCAPE



4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 AI-Enabled Video Analytics Propelling Smart-City Surveillance

4.2.2 GDPR-Driven Enterprise Upgrades

4.2.3 Cloud-Managed CCTV Adoption by SMBs

4.2.4 Falling Bandwidth Costs Fueling HD/IP Uptake

4.2.5 IoT-Edge Integration in Industrial Automation

4.2.6 Government-Funded Safe-City Programs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Facial-Recognition Privacy Litigations

4.3.2 Semiconductor Supply Constraints Raising BOM Costs

4.3.3 Fragmented Cyber-Security Norms

4.3.4 Installer Skill Shortage Escalating Retrofit Costs

4.4 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry



MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)



5.1 By CCTV Camera Type

5.1.1 Analog Cameras

5.1.2 IP Cameras (Fixed)

5.1.3 PTZ Cameras

5.1.4 Thermal and Infra-Red Cameras

5.1.5 4K/Ultra-HD Cameras

5.2 By Resolution

5.2.1 SD

5.2.2 HD

5.2.3 Full-HD

5.2.4 4K and Above

5.3 By Installation Type

5.3.1 Fixed

5.3.2 Mobile and Rapid-Deploy

5.4 By Connectivity

5.4.1 Wired

5.4.2 Wireless/Cellular

5.5 By End-User Vertical

5.5.1 Government and Public Safety

5.5.2 Transportation

5.5.3 Industrial and Manufacturing

5.5.4 BFSI

5.5.5 Retail and Malls

5.5.6 Hospitality and Healthcare

5.5.7 Educational Institutions

5.5.8 Rest of End-User Vertical



5. By Geography



5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 South America

5.6.2.1 Brazil

5.6.2.2 Argentina

5.6.2.3 Rest of South America

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Spain

5.6.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 Asia Pacific

5.6.4.1 China

5.6.4.2 Japan

5.6.4.3 South Korea

5.6.4.4 India

5.6.4.5 Australia

5.6.4.6 New Zealand

5.6.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

5.6.5.1 Middle East

5.6.5.1.1 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.1.2 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.1.3 Turkey

5.6.5.1.4 Rest of Middle East

5.6.5.2 Africa

5.6.5.2.1 South Africa

5.6.5.2.2 Nigeria

5.6.5.2.3 Kenya

5.6.5.2.4 Rest of Africa



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.2 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.3 Axis Communications AB

6.4.4 Hanwha Vision

6.4.5 Bosch Security Systems

6.4.6 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.7 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

6.4.8 Teledyne FLIR LLC

6.4.9 Canon Inc.

6.4.10 And more



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK



7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For details on other market segments and the full table of contents, visit- https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cctv-market?utm_source=prnewswire

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