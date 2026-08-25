IXOPAY Appoints Ajoy Krishnamoorthy as CEO to Accelerate Growth and Advance Payments for the Agentic Age

Enterprise Software and Commerce Leader Will Guide IXOPAY's Next Development Phase of Its Unified, AI-Native Payments Infrastructure Platform

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / IXOPAY , the payment infrastructure solution that enables fluid commerce, today announced the appointment of Ajoy Krishnamoorthy as CEO. Krishnamoorthy brings more than two decades of enterprise software leadership and extensive product engineering experience turning complex technologies into platforms that businesses depend on to grow.

Krishnamoorthy joins IXOPAY at a pivotal moment, as it helps unlock fluid commerce for enterprise merchants. Krishnamoorthy will focus on bringing IXOPAY's modular product suite into the agentic age, providing merchants with the freedom to buy what they need and build what they want in scaling their global payment operations. He comes with a customer-first mindset, ensuring momentum is maintained, and support is given to customers during this seismic shift in the landscape of global commerce.

He joins amid enviable product and market momentum. Over 2025, the company orchestrated $171 billion in payment volume, secured more than 2.1 billion tokens and supported 1.6 million merchants through an ecosystem of more than 500 payment adapters. Customers include AerLingus, Cleverbridge, Delivery Hero, DHL Express, Grover, Kiwi.com, and Volkswagen, among others.

"Payments are changing, AI agents are entering e-commerce transactions, consumer behavior is shifting and fraud is evolving - all in real time," said Vik Verma, chairman of IXOPAY's board of directors. "We saw this shift coming and built for it. IXOPAY unites orchestration, intelligence and tokenization in an AI-powered platform that gives enterprises the control, visibility and agility to stay ahead as payments grow more complex. With Ajoy, we have found a leader who has spent his career helping businesses turn complexity into growth through flexible, intelligent software. His product and technical instincts, global operating experience and customer-first leadership will help our customers navigate this new and exciting era of agentic commerce."

With roots in product management, Krishnamoorthy has spent more than two decades building and scaling enterprise software platforms. Most recently, he served as CEO and previously chief product officer of Cin7. Earlier, he spent 10 years in product, strategy and marketing leadership roles at Microsoft. He later served as chief strategy officer and executive vice president of product at Acumatica, where he helped scale its cloud ERP platform, expand its product portfolio and grow its partner ecosystem.

"Agentic commerce is transforming how money moves, but legacy infrastructure is holding merchants back," Krishnamoorthy said. "The winners will move faster, adapt instantly and stay in control. IXOPAY is investing to give merchants that advantage with the preeminent agentic payments platform, extending our customer-obsessed innovation that brands already rely on to power their global payments."

Krishnamoorthy's appointment reflects IXOPAY's commitment to helping businesses remain agile as agentic transactions, shifting customer expectations and dynamic fraud reshape global commerce. Rather than requiring companies to adapt their business models to rigid payment stacks, IXOPAY provides flexibility with a vendor-neutral infrastructure layer that adapts to each customer's requirements.

He succeeds Nord Samuelson, who served as interim CEO. IXOPAY's board thanks Samuelson for his leadership and stewardship during the transition.

Media Contact

Tony Hynes, Verdis on behalf of IXOPAY

tony@verdis.xyz

About IXOPAY

IXOPAY is the payment infrastructure solution that enables fluid commerce, giving merchants the flexibility to thrive in an increasingly fragmented payments environment. By unifying payment orchestration, tokenization, and intelligence, IXOPAY helps merchants shape their payment architecture as technologies, customer expectations, and market needs change. Its configurable infrastructure empowers merchants to build, buy, and optimize their payment stack on their terms, while advanced payment intelligence and IXONav, its AI payments assistant, help them make more confident, precise decisions throughout the payments journey. Today, IXOPAY connects merchants worldwide to more than 200 payment service providers, 300 payment methods, and a growing global network of innovative payment partners and solutions. Learn more at www.ixopay.com.

SOURCE: IXOPAY

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ixopay-appoints-ajoy-krishnamoorthy-as-ceo-to-accelerate-growth-a-1211662