BMS Holdings Berhad: BMS Holdings Q4 FY2026 PAT Rises 106.5% QoQ to RM5.04 Million

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / BMS Holdings Berhad ("BMS Holdings" or the "Company"), an established retailer and distributor of tiles, stone surfaces, bathware and kitchenware in Malaysia, delivered a strong finish to the financial year ended 30 June 2026 ("FY2026"), with profit after taxation ("PAT") for the fourth quarter ("Q4 FY2026") rises quarter-on-quarter ("QoQ") to RM5.04 million, up 119.1% from RM2.30 million in the preceding quarter.

Revenue increased 3.0% QoQ to RM89.59 million, while gross profit rose at a faster pace of 12.8% to RM33.54 million, lifting the gross profit margin to 37.43% from approximately 34.18% in the preceding quarter. The improvement in gross profit was in tandem with the higher revenue recorded, which was mainly attributable to higher contributions from the retail and wholesale segments.

After adding back RM0.14 million in listing expenses incurred in the preceding quarter, BMS Holdings' adjusted PAT still increased 106.5% QoQ to RM5.04 million from RM2.44 million during the quarter. A net reversal of impairment losses on trade receivables of approximately RM0.45 million also contributed to Q4 FY2026 earnings.

For FY2026, the Company recorded revenue of RM355.78 million, gross profit of RM123.34 million and PAT of RM17.21 million. In addition, after excluding RM1.60 million of non-recurring listing expenses, adjusted PAT would have been RM18.80 million for FY2026.

Mr. Ang Kwee Peng, Managing Director of BMS Holdings Berhad

Mr. Ang Kwee Peng, Managing Director of BMS Holdings said, "The key takeaway from our fourth-quarter performance is that profit growth outpaced revenue growth. Revenue increased 3.0% QoQ, while gross profit rose 12.8%. Even after adjusting for listing expenses in the preceding quarter, adjusted PAT increased 106.5%, during the quarter. Moving forward, our focus is on sustaining this momentum and building on the progress achieved in the fourth quarter."

"We will remain focused on improving product mix, strengthening our retail, project and wholesale channels and exercising cost discipline as we scale the business. Our objective is not simply to grow sales, but to translate that growth into sustainable earnings and stronger returns for shareholders," he added.

In conjunction with the results, the Board has approved an interim single-tier dividend of 0.14 sen per share, amounting to RM2.16 million, with entitlement and payment dates on 10 September 2026 and 9 October 2026 respectively. Together with the 0.20 sen per share interim dividend paid in April 2026, dividends declared in respect of FY2026 amount to 0.34 sen per share, or approximately RM5.24 million in aggregate.

Looking ahead, BMS Holdings intends to continue strengthening its market position through new retail showrooms, additional distribution capacity, facility upgrades and a broader product portfolio, particularly higher-value and design-driven surface covering products. The Company remains cautiously optimistic on the upcoming financial year, supported by resilient demand from ongoing residential and commercial development activities and stable supply chain conditions.

The Company recently broke ground on its new Jubin BMS Seremban 2 flagship showroom, a purpose-built development spanning over 37,000 sq ft and targeted for completion by December 2027. The project forms part of BMS Holdings' strategy to strengthen its physical retail footprint in key population and growth centres while providing greater capacity for product displays, storage and warehousing under one roof.

Mr. Ang added, "Our expansion plans are being executed with a long-term view. The Seremban 2 flagship development, together with our broader initiatives to strengthen distribution and product offerings, is intended to support future growth while preserving the profitability discipline demonstrated in the latest quarter."

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ABOUT BMS HOLDINGS BERHAD

BMS Holdings Berhad ("BMS Holdings" or the "Company"), through its subsidiaries (collectively known as the "Group"), is an established retailer and distributor specialising in tiles, stone surfaces, bathware, and kitchenware in Malaysia. Established in 1993, the Group has built a robust market presence through its network of retail showrooms across Peninsular Malaysia (Johor, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan) and Sarawak as well as through its wholesale and project sales. BMS Holdings offers an extensive portfolio including porcelain and ceramic tiles, natural and engineered stone surfaces, mosaic tiles, as well as complementary bathware and kitchenware products. Leveraging decades of industry experience, the Group caters to a diverse customer base comprising retail, wholesale, and project segments. Today, BMS Holdings continues to enhance its competitive edge by expanding its retail footprint and product portfolio, consistently delivering innovative surface covering products to both residential and commercial customers nationwide.

For more information, visit https://bmsholdings.com.my/en/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of BMS Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Renee Toh

Email: r.toh@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: BMS Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/bms-holdings-q4-fy2026-pat-rises-106.5-qoq-to-rm5.04-million-1211740