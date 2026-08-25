The new Atlassian Marketplace app connects AI usage data and human effort to the exact Jira issue it supported, giving engineering leaders an accurate record of what AI cost and what it delivered.

Tempo Software, a leader in Intelligent Portfolio Orchestration, today announced the launch of Workforce Intelligence, an Atlassian Marketplace app that gives engineering leaders an accurate, work item-level view of AI activity across their organization, establishing the first attribution solution to measure and verify the ROI of human and AI productivity outcomes. Workforce Intelligence ties human and AI activity to specific Jira Stories, Epics, and Initiatives supported, with recorded performance and cost data to show how AI investments translate into realized business outcomes.

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Tempo Workforce Intelligence is a new Atlassian Marketplace app that connects AI usage, human effort, and cost directly to the Jira work it supports.

"Most organizations can tell you what they're spending on AI, but they can't tie those investments to what was delivered. Tempo has done this for human-delivered work for decades, and with agentic capacity ramping, expanding the aperture to the holistic modern workforce is requisite," saidVic Chynoweth, CEO of Tempo. "Engineering and operational leaders don't need another dashboard showing them AI is being used. What they need is an accurate record tying that usage to what AI has produced, down to the Jira issue their team was working on. That's what Workforce Intelligence delivers."

Workforce Intelligence is the newest addition to Tempo's Intelligent Portfolio Orchestration suite. This first-of-its-kind Atlassian Marketplace app combines inference API telemetry, blended human and AI effort, and cost rollup in one work record, providing engineering leaders with verified data about which AI tools are being used, how they're impacting productivity, and what they're delivering relative to cost. At a time when fewer than one in three technology leaders can adequately associate AI's value to financial growth, Workforce Intelligence gives them that answer.

"Observability can tell you an agent ran cleanly. It can't tell you whose work it was, or what it cost against a funded issue. Workforce Intelligence correlates the session to the commit directly, so the answer is verifiable. It's not a score, and it's not a judgment call," saidShams Chauthani CTO of Tempo

Beyond Usage Metrics

Workforce Intelligence helps organizations answer the questions executives are increasingly asking as AI investments grow:

Are we using the right AI tools?

Is AI improving how work gets done?

What is AI actually costing us, and what value is it delivering?

To answer those questions, Workforce Intelligence provides:

A unified view of AI adoption and productivity , including cycle-time comparisons between AI-assisted and non-AI-assisted work.

, including cycle-time comparisons between AI-assisted and non-AI-assisted work. Visibility into AI investment , tracking AI costs, active users, and spend across strategic initiatives.

, tracking AI costs, active users, and spend across strategic initiatives. Native attribution inside Jira , automatically connecting AI activity to work items, stories, and epics without requiring engineers to change how they work.

, automatically connecting AI activity to work items, stories, and epics without requiring engineers to change how they work. Portfolio-wide insights that enable AI activity to inform planning, resource allocation, and execution across the enterprise.

"Attribution data is a necessary foundation, but on its own it won't tell you whether an organization is getting real value from AI. What separates the organizations that do from the ones that don't is organizational readiness: training, clear usage norms, and leadership that pushes adoption in a coordinated way. Tools that pair hard spend and delivery data with visibility into that readiness are addressing the right problem," said Chris Marsh, Research Director of Workforce Productivity Collaboration, from 451 Research by S&P Global.

Workforce Intelligence is available now in the Atlassian Marketplace.

About Tempo

Tempo Software is the leader in Intelligent Portfolio Orchestration (IPO), offering a next-generation platform for organizations to govern and measure human-AI teams. Tempo's suite of award-winning solutions gives planning and portfolio leaders the insights they need to connect strategy, investment, people, and delivery in Jira. Trusted by 30,000+ customers, including Cisco, Airbus, and Oracle and 350+ global solution partners Tempo is a leading partner in the Atlassian ecosystem. Discover more at Tempo.io.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Erika Belezarian

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