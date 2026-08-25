NETSCOUT Recognized as DDoS Mitigation Leader and Ace Performer for Second Consecutive Year by QKS Group, Driven by Carrier-Grade Intelligence-Driven Defense

2026 DDoS SPARK Matrixhighlights NETSCOUT's combination of stateless mitigation, global threat intelligence, deep network visibility, and hybrid protection for defending against high-volume, multi-vector attacks.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading DDoS Mitigation vendors.

NETSCOUT, with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact earning Leader and Ace Performer status for second year in a row.

Ace Performers are vendors that excel in operational performance based on their revenue growth potential, partnership strategy, and customer acquisition - all evaluated over the last one-year period or since the previous SPARK Matrix assessment.

PUNE, India, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named NETSCOUT as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, 2026.

Lokesh Biswal, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "NETSCOUT demonstrates strong capabilities in delivering carrier-grade DDoS mitigation through a layered architecture that combines deep network visibility, hybrid deployment flexibility, and global threat intelligence. By leveraging stateless packet processing and the ATLAS intelligence platform, the solution enables organizations to detect, analyze, and mitigate high-volume and multi-vector attacks with precision and scale. Its transparent approach to automation and seamless coordination between on-premises and cloud defenses enhances operational control, accelerates response times, and supports resilient, availability-focused security operations across complex, high-bandwidth environments."

QKS Group defines DDoS Mitigation as a set of tools and techniques that secure websites, applications, networks, servers, and IP addresses by deflecting various types of DDoS attacks including volume-based, protocol, and application-layer attacks from the network connected to the internet. DDoS mitigation platforms detect and absorb attack traffic, enforce rate controls, and redirect malicious flows away from protected resources through a combination of behavioral analytics, threat intelligence, and automated countermeasure deployment operating across multiple network and application layers.

NETSCOUT differentiates itself in the DDoS mitigation market through carrier-grade, network-first defense built on deep packet visibility, stateless packet processing, and the ATLAS intelligence feed. Its Arbor portfolio combines on-premises, cloud, and hybrid mitigation with transparent 'glass-box' automation, giving operators clear insight into detection and response. NETSCOUT is especially strong for telecoms, ISPs, and large enterprises that need high-scale protection, granular control, and resilience against multi-vector attacks. Unlike application-first vendors, its core strength is protecting network availability with broad global threat intelligence and tightly coordinated mitigation across complex infrastructures.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"NETSCOUT has always been committed to helping our customers stay ahead of the increasingly dynamic DDoS threat landscape and this recognition as both a Leader and Ace Performer by QKS Group two years in a row reflects this," said Tom Bienkowski, senior director, security product marketing, NETSCOUT. "Our approach combines decades of DDoS expertise, global threat intelligence, and intelligent automation with the scale and flexibility of on-premises and cloud protection. This gives service providers, government entities and enterprises the visibility, control, and precision they need to defend critical services while maintaining availability and operational resilience."

Additional Resources:

For more information about NETSCOUT, visit Here .

SPARK Matrix Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, 2026

About NETSCOUT:

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance and availability disruptions through its unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. As a leading provider of network observability, AIOps, carrier service assurance, cybersecurity, and Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack protection solutions, NETSCOUT serves the world's largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

Media Contacts:

Chris Lucas

NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.

+1 978 614 4124

chris.lucas@netscout.com



Chris Shattuck

Finn Partners for NETSCOUT

+1 404 502 6755

NETSCOUT-US@FinnPartners.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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