Chinese battery giant CATL is expanding the footprint of its battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions, quietly securing major project deals even for its less heavily marketed products. As ESS News reported in mid-August, CATL has supplied its Tener S BESS to at least two major developers. In May, Grenergy announced a deal for 252 Tener S units, totaling 1.5 GWh, for its Oviedo and Escuderos projects in Spain. The third stage of Quinbrook's massive Supernode project in Australia will also use the Tener S. Neither announcement, nor a subsequent CATL press release, provided sufficient detail ...

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