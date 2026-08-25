Seed Coating Market worth $3.80 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the seed coating market is estimated at USD 2.58 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 3.80 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.0%.

Seed Coating Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.58 billion

USD 2.58 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 3.80 billion

USD 3.80 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.0%

Seed Coating Market Trends & Insights:

The seed coating market is witnessing strong overall growth, driven by increasing adoption of coated seeds to improve germination, seed handling, nutrient utilization, and protection against soil-borne pests and diseases.

Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing regional market.

Cereals & grains are growing rapidly at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period

Polymers are growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period due to their role in improving coating adhesion, seed coverage, and controlled delivery of active ingredients.

Protectants are growing due to increasing demand for seed-applied protection against soil-borne pathogens and early-stage pests.

The encrusting segment is growing due to improved seed uniformity, handling, and planting precision.

Liquid is growing at a CAGR of 8.3% due to its suitability for uniform application, efficient active-ingredient distribution, and compatibility with automated seed-treatment systems.

Synthetic coatings are growing due to their consistent performance, formulation flexibility, and established use in commercial seed-treatment applications.

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The market for seed coating is fueled by increasing demand for high-quality seeds that improve germination, provide uniform emergence of crops, and increase resistance to early-stage pests and diseases. Improved coating technologies, such as polymer and bio-based formulations, have made it possible to incorporate micronutrients, plant protectants, and microbial agents, further improving seed performance. The rise of precision farming and the increased focus on sustainable farming are also responsible for driving the adoption further. Furthermore, favorable government policies and pressure to achieve the best yields possible with limited land suitable for farming are also making farmers and agribusiness companies go for coated seed technologies.

By additive type, the polymers segment holds a significant market share in the global seed coating market.

The polymers segment is expected to register the highest growth in the seed coating market, supported by their increasing use to enhance seed coating performance, adhesion, durability, and uniformity. Polymer-based additives form a consistent coating layer around seeds, helping retain active ingredients, nutrients, and biological agents on the seed surface and reducing material loss during handling and planting. Their ability to improve seed flowability, reduce dust-off, and facilitate controlled release of coating components is particularly important for mechanized and precision planting systems. In addition, growing adoption of film coating, encrusting, and pelleting processes is expanding the application scope of polymers across cereals and grains, vegetables, and specialty crops. The development of water-soluble, biodegradable, and bio-based polymers is further supporting segment growth as seed companies increasingly seek coating solutions that combine functional performance with sustainability requirements.

By coating type, the bio-based coating segment holds the highest market share in the seed coating market.

The bio-based coating segment is expected to register the highest growth in the seed coating market, driven by increasing demand for sustainable seed treatment solutions and growing concerns regarding the environmental impact of conventional synthetic coating materials. Bio-based coatings derived from natural polymers, plant-based materials, and other renewable sources can provide effective seed coverage while supporting improved germination and seedling establishment. Their compatibility with biological active ingredients, including microbial inoculants and biostimulants, further expands their application potential. Increasing regulatory emphasis on environmentally friendly agricultural inputs and the adoption of sustainable farming practices are also encouraging seed companies to develop and commercialize bio-based coating formulations.

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Based on region, North America holds a significant share in the seed coating market.

North America holds a significant market share in the seed coating market, driven by its advanced agricultural infrastructure, extensive application of advanced farming techniques, and presence of big seed and agrochemical companies. Commercial-scale farming operations in the region, particularly in corn, soybean, and wheat, create immense demand for seed coatings that improve seed performance, offer protection from pests, and improve nutrient delivery. Moreover, the increased push for sustainable agriculture through regulatory policies and government programs has promoted the use of advanced seed coating technologies. The high focus on precision farming in North America and research and development expenditure further establish North America as a leader in the international seed coating market.

Top Companies in the Seed Coating Market

The report profiles key players such as BASF SE (Germany), Syensqo (Belgium), Clariant (Switzerland), Croda International plc (UK), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), Germains Seed Technology (UK), Milliken (US), Covestro AG (Germany), BrettYoung (Canada), Chromatech Incorporated (US), Centor Group (Netherlands), Michelman, Inc. (US), Precision Labs (US), CR Minerals, LLC (US), and Universal Coating Systems (US).

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Investment Funding Context

The seed coating market is witnessing increasing investment activity, driven by growing demand for sustainable seed enhancement, advanced polymer formulations, biological seed treatments, and microplastic-free coating technologies. Publicly disclosed transactions demonstrate continued investor interest in seed coating and adjacent seed-treatment technologies. Andes raised USD 15 million in 2021 to develop microbial solutions, including seed coating applications, while Lucent Bio secured more than USD 3.6 million in 2023 to scale its biodegradable, microplastic-free seed coating technology. In 2025, Grow Indigo raised USD 10 million in Series B funding, supporting its biological agricultural solutions, while investment in seed-treatment technologies continued to attract strategic capital. These investments indicate increasing funding interest in biological, sustainable, and technology-enabled seed coating and treatment solutions.

Revenue Shift Context

The seed coating market is estimated at USD 2.58 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 3.80 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2026 to 2031, Revenue growth is increasingly concentrated in cereals and grains (44.82%), polymer additives (41.45%), liquid processes (71.17%), and synthetic coatings (77.17%), supported by the increasing adoption of treated and coated seeds across commercial agriculture. These segments benefit from growing demand for improved seed establishment, effective coating adhesion, controlled delivery of active ingredients, reduced input losses, and enhanced planting efficiency. The increasing use of hybrid seeds, mechanized planting, and advanced coating technologies is further supporting the shift toward higher-value seed coating products and formulations.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the seed coating market are increasingly focused on expanding seed-treatment portfolios, accessing advanced coating technologies, and strengthening sustainable agricultural input capabilities. Several strategic transactions and collaborations have shaped the market, including Solvay's acquisition of Bayer's global seed coatings business, which strengthened its position in seed-treatment and coating technologies, and BASF's acquisition of Becker Underwood, expanding its biological seed treatment and inoculant capabilities. These transactions reflect the growing emphasis on bio-based coatings, polymer technologies, microbial seed treatments, and advanced coating formulations, as companies seek to expand commercially scalable solutions and address increasing demand for sustainable and high-performance seed coating technologies.

SEED COATING MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024-JULY 2025

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description Jul-24 Collaboration Syngenta Group (Switzerland) Ginkgo Bioworks (US) Syngenta collaborated with Ginkgo Bioworks to accelerate the launch of innovative agriculture microbials by leveraging Ginkgo's Ag Biologicals expertise to optimize secondary metabolite production for a groundbreaking microbial solution. Sep-24 Acquisition Aginnovation LLC (US) Activate Ag Labs Pty Ltd (Australia) Aginnovation acquired a majority stake in Activate Ag Labs, strengthening its capabilities in seed coating and seed treatment technologies and expanding access to sustainable seed enhancement solutions. Jan-25 Divestment Syngenta Group (Switzerland) Gowan SeedTech LLC (US) Syngenta announced the divestment of its FarMore vegetable seed treatment platform in the US to Gowan SeedTech, while continuing to supply proprietary seed-treatment products to support the platform. Feb-25 Partnership Syensqo (Belgium) AgTech Garage (Brazil) Syensqo partnered with AgTech Garage to strengthen open innovation with agricultural technology startups and advance sustainable agriculture, advanced crop-input, and seed-applied formulation technologies.

Company Revenue Share Details

The total market share of the top five players in the Seed Coating Market is approximately 22-27%, representing a moderately fragmented market. This level of fragmentation indicates that no single company has established dominant control, leaving significant room for competition, product innovation, and strategic expansion. Other players account for approximately 73-78% of the total market, reflecting the presence of a broad base of regional and specialized participants. Key companies operating in the Seed Coating Market include BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Solvay, Syngenta Group, Bayer AG, Corteva, Inc., UPL Limited, Germains Seed Technology, INCOTEC, and BrettYoung. The presence of diversified agricultural input companies alongside specialized seed enhancement and coating providers reflects the evolving competitive landscape, with future market development likely to be shaped by investments in bio-based coatings, advanced polymers, precision seed treatment, and sustainable coating technologies.

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Seeds Market by Type (Genetically Modified, Conventional), Trait (Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Resistance), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), Treatment (Treated and Un-treated) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Seed Treatment Market by Type, Application Technique (Coating, Dressing, Pelleting), Function (Seed Protection and Seed Enhancement), Formulation, Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

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