Imprint Secures $2 Billion in New Debt Funding as Institutional Demand Grows

Company adds $1.5 billion of incremental warehouse capacity and prices second AAA-rated ABS transaction, nearly 5x covered

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Imprint Payments, Inc. ("Imprint"), the modern co-brand financial and loyalty platform, today announced $2 billion of new debt funding capacity secured since April 2026, including $1.5 billion of incremental warehouse capacity and a $500 million AAA-rated asset-backed securitization. Together, the transactions diversify Imprint's funding sources, reduce the cost of fund margin by 23% and strengthen the company's continued growth.

"In under a year, we've significantly grown our funding capacity, doubled our lending partners, and lowered our borrowing costs. Together, that means a greater capacity to support our programs as they scale," said Colin Groshong, Chief Financial Officer of Imprint.

Imprint Adds $1.5 Billion in Incremental Warehouse Capacity

In April 2026, Imprint closed a new $1 billion warehouse credit facility with a syndicate including Bank of Nova Scotia, Royal Bank of Canada, and TD Bank Group. The company also doubled the size of an existing warehouse facility from $500 million to $1 billion and added Citi as a lender alongside Mizuho, Truist, and HSBC. Together, the transactions added $1.5 billion of committed warehouse capacity while broadening Imprint's lender base across leading global financial institutions.

Second AAA-Rated ABS Upsized to $500 Million on Strong Investor Demand

In August 2026, Imprint priced its second AAA-rated asset-backed securitization, PRNT 2026-A. The offering generated $2.35 billion of investor orders, representing 4.7x coverage at launch compared with 1.7x for Imprint's inaugural ABS in October 2025.

The transaction was upsized from $300 million to $500 million, reflecting robust investor demand. The larger second issuance, completed less than a year after Imprint's debut $300 million ABS, further establishes securitization as a recurring component of the company's funding strategy and demonstrates growing institutional demand for debt backed by Imprint's credit card receivables.

"The strong execution of the transaction was a testament to the quality and performance of Imprint's credit card receivables and the strength of its overall platform. The depth of the investor book and the achieved pricing was particularly encouraging and underscored the continued appeal of Imprint's ABS program to the market," said Brett Bushinger, Managing Director, Asset Backed Securities, Mizuho.

About Imprint

Imprint is a co-brand financial platform helping leading brands engage, reward, and retain their customers. With its digital cardholder experiences and AI-powered loyalty platform, Imprint enables companies like Booking.com, H-E-B, and Shell to deliver tailored programs and personalized rewards that drive measurable increases in engagement, spend, and customer lifetime value. Co-founded in 2020 by Daragh Murphy and Gaurav Ahuja, the company is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit imprint.co .

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Statements regarding future growth, funding needs, expansion, and strategic initiatives are forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Media Contact

Justin Mauldin

Salient PR

737.234.0936

mediarelations@imprint.co

SOURCE: Imprint

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/imprint-secures-2-billion-in-new-debt-funding-as-institutional-deman-1211620