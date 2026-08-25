Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital"), the world's leading provider of innovative dealerless electronic poker gaming tables, is pleased to announce the successful installation of two Jackpot Blitz dealerless poker electronic table games ("ETGs") at Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino ("Inn of the Mountain Gods"), a Mescalero Apache Tribe-owned property located in Mescalero, New Mexico.

Jackpot Blitz is an advanced, fully automated casino poker table that replaces the need for traditional live dealers, delivering faster gameplay, operational efficiency, and an engaging experience for players. The deployment at Inn of the Mountain Gods further expands Jackpot Digital's presence in the U.S. tribal gaming market and demonstrates the Company's ability to help operators respond to player demand beyond the limitations of traditional live-dealer operations.

"We are excited to partner with the Inn of the Mountain Gods," said Jake Kalpakian, President and CEO of Jackpot Digital. "The installation of our ETGs at the Inn of the Mountain Gods showcases the flexibility and appeal of our dealerless poker technology, and we look forward to offering their guests with a superior poker experience."

The Inn of the Mountain Gods installation adds to Jackpot Digital's growing list of land-based deployments across U.S. tribal and commercial casinos, as well as its established presence in the international cruise ship market.

To view a short video featuring Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Jimmy Johnson, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and two-time Super Bowl-winning coach, discussing the benefits of Jackpot Blitz, click the thumbnail below.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok313WD5NpI

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is the leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

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Source: Jackpot Digital Inc.