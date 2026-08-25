Combination will extend 24/7/365 subspecialty coverage for hospitals, health systems and imaging providers across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa

Radiology Partners, Inc. ("RP"), the leading provider of technology and AI-enabled radiology services, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Everlight Radiology ("Everlight"), a leading international teleradiology provider serving hospitals, health systems and imaging centers across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

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The combination brings together capabilities from Everlight's international radiologist network and RP Clinical Services' vRad unit, the largest teleradiology platform in the U.S., to form a leader in global teleradiology. Each organization will continue to serve the markets and clients it serves today, with radiologists reading where they are licensed and credentialed. The two will share technology and clinical standards so that clients in every market benefit from tools and quality standards proven across the combined business.

The shortage of radiologists is an acute and global one. For example, in the United Kingdom, according to the Royal College of Radiologists, demand for CT and MRI imaging grew by 9% in 2024-25 while the radiologist workforce grew by 4.7%, a persistent trend that has led to a shortfall of thousands of radiologists necessary to meet the growing demand. In Australia, according to government figures, the number of diagnostic imaging services under the country's Medicare system rose by around 40% over the past decade, with advanced imaging growing at an almost 2x faster rate than radiologist workforce supply. Health systems across North America, Europe, Asia and Africa are managing versions of the same shortfall, felt most acutely overnight, on weekends and holidays, when patients still need urgent studies reported and local coverage is at its thinnest.

Teleradiology has become a key approach to closing coverage gaps as it allows for load balancing, subspecialty balancing, technology standardization and the innovative application of artificial intelligence tools to extend local market capacity where supply is limited. Both organizations have heavily invested in technology for years Everlight through its in-house technology team and clinical AI partnerships, and Radiology Partners through vRad, which has been developing clinical AI models since 2015; Mosaic Clinical Technologies, Inc., its technology and AI division, whose MosaicOS platform integrates advanced vision language AI models, AI-enabled reporting and workflow tools into a single system, and Cognita AI its advanced artificial intelligence lab. Together, they intend to accelerate technology advancements that improve radiologist productivity and capacity, while simultaneously improving quality.

Mosaic Drafting, which applies proprietary AI models to interpret imaging exams and create draft reports for radiologist review and sign-off, all fully integrated into advanced AI reporting tools. Subject to the required regulatory clearances in each market, Radiology Partners intends to make Mosaic Drafting available to Everlight radiologists.

Founded in 2006, Everlight operates a "follow-the-sun" model that draws on a network of radiologists working across multiple countries and time zones, so that an urgent study generated overnight in one market can be reported by a subspecialty-trained radiologist in another market during their daytime hours. Everlight's network comprises more than 800 radiologists working in over 40 countries, reporting over two-and-a-half million exams a year for 340-plus client organizations. The model is designed so that reporting capacity is available continuously rather than concentrated in a single national workforce.

Radiology Partners, through RP Clinical Services, serves more than 3,400 hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the U.S. and cares for tens of millions of unique patients a year. Its national teleradiology practice, vRad, has operated since 2001 and has cumulatively served nearly 120 million unique patients, with a proprietary technology platform supported by 25 patents and more than 25 clinical AI models. As a physician-led and physician-owned practice, RP has built its technology to empower its radiologists to deliver exceptional quality while delivering much needed capacity to the clients we serve.

"Everlight and Radiology Partners have each built something rare in radiology. Everlight has an unmatched global network of subspecialty radiologists, built over 20 years. RP has likewise spent many years in teleradiology and built the clinical infrastructure and technology that supports radiologists at scale," said Rich Whitney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Radiology Partners. "Together, we can bring the best of what each has built to a growing number of patients and hospitals, delivering more advanced technology, deeper subspecialty support and higher standards of care in every market in which we operate."

For Everlight's clients, day-to-day relationships, contacts and clinical workflows are unchanged, and the business will continue to be led by its current management team.

"We are thrilled to be joining Radiology Partners, a move that will provide our radiologists and our clients access to additional clinical depth, technology and investment at a scale that would take years to build alone," said Rob Anderson, Global Chief Executive Officer of Everlight Radiology. "What will not change is what our clients value most: the same teams, the same standards and the same commitment to reporting every study quickly and accurately."

Everlight has been majority owned since 2021 by Livingbridge, the UK-based private equity firm. The transaction is expected to close following the required regulatory clearances, after which Everlight will operate as part of Radiology Partners' global teleradiology business. Rothschild Co. and Barclays are acting as financial advisors to Radiology Partners, Jones Day and Kirkland Ellis are serving as its legal counsel.

About Radiology Partners, Inc.

Radiology Partners, Inc., through RP Clinical Services and its managed practices, together with Mosaic Clinical Technologies, Inc., its technology and AI division, is the leading provider of technology-enabled radiology services in the U.S., serving more than 3,400 hospitals and other healthcare facilities with high-quality radiology, technology and artificial intelligence solutions. As a physician-led and physician-owned practice, our mission is to transform radiology by innovating across clinical value, technology and service, while elevating the role of radiology and radiologists in healthcare. Using a proven healthcare services model, RP Clinical Services provides consistent, high-quality care to patients, while delivering enhanced value to the hospitals, clinics, imaging centers and referring physicians we serve. Within RP Clinical Services, vRad (Virtual Radiologic) is a pioneer of teleradiology, expanding access to diagnostic imaging for millions of patients each year through a practice of more than 500 U.S. board-certified radiologists, the majority of whom are subspecialty trained. Mosaic Clinical Technologies, Inc., powers that work through MosaicOS, a proprietary imaging intelligence platform that integrates diagnostic technologies, large vision language models, AI-powered tools and smart workflows into a single scalable solution, supporting RP Clinical Services' national network of practices and commercial partners across the imaging landscape.

Learn more about Radiology Partners at radpartners.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Learn more about vRad at vrad.com.

Learn more about Mosaic Clinical Technologies, Inc. at mosaicclinical.ai and connect with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Everlight Radiology

For 20 years, Everlight Radiology has been a lifeline to hospitals, private imaging clinics and corporate radiology providers across the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and more recently South Africa. A network of over 800+ Consultant Radiologists deliver over 2.5 million urgent, sub-specialist, and routine radiology reports to healthcare providers and hospitals around the globe, fulfilling the mission to enable timely and effective treatment, unlocking the best care for patients and their families by providing worldwide access to specialist radiologists.

Find out more about Everlight Radiology at everlightradiology.com.

Notes to Editors

Royal College of Radiologists; Clinical Radiology Workforce Census 2025, published June 2026. Link. Australian Institute of Health and Welfare; Pathology, Imaging and Other Diagnostic Services, updated July 2026. Link.

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