stc group was the Founding and Elite Partner of the Esports World Cup for the third consecutive year.

EWC 2026, the largest edition of the tournament to date, brought together more than 2,000 players and 200 clubs from over 100 countries, competing across 25 tournaments and 24 game titles.

stc group, a leading digital enabler, concluded its third consecutive year as a Founding and Elite Partner of the Esports World Cup (EWC), supporting the tournament as it staged its first edition outside Saudi Arabia in Paris. The largest EWC to date brought together more than 2,000 professional players and 200 clubs from over 100 countries, competing across 25 tournaments and 24 game titles for a prize pool exceeding $75 million.

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Fans hold up the stc/EWC banner during the Esports World Cup 2026 grand final at the Accor Arena in Paris (Photo: AETOSWire)

The move to Paris marked a new chapter for a tournament launched in Riyadh in 2024, reflecting growing international reach and the increasing profile of esports. stc's continued partnership through that expansion reflects a broader commitment to the gaming ecosystem, supporting professional competition, amateur players, broadcast access, and the digital infrastructure behind esports events.

Throughout EWC 2026, stc maintained a prominent presence across the competition. The stc Arena hosted VALORANT, League of Legends, Counter-Strike 2, Rocket League, EA FC 26, Overwatch 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, alongside the stc Player's Lounge and stc Contenders.

The partnership also created opportunities beyond the professional circuit. Through the Warriors Cup, more than 10,000 amateur players competed in over 200 tournaments across 16 games, giving emerging talent a pathway to participate in organized competition.

stc also extended the tournament to audiences beyond the venues through a dedicated EWC channel on stc tv. Launched on July 5, the channel delivered 10 to 12 hours of daily coverage, including live matches, highlights and analysis, and recorded more than three million plays by August 23.

Strong demand followed EWC to its conclusion in Paris. Championship Sunday was moved to Accor Arena, one of the city's largest indoor venues, providing additional capacity for fans and a high-profile finale to the tournament's first edition outside Saudi Arabia.

The partnership has grown alongside EWC since its inaugural edition in Riyadh. In 2024, the tournament attracted more than 500 million viewers globally, while stc supported connectivity for more than 10,000 players with 99.9% network availability. A year later, EWC welcomed more than 2,000 professional players and three million on-site visitors, as stc increased its network coverage by over 20%.

stc's contribution to gaming has also been recognized by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission, which has named the group a Platinum Gaming Operator for ten consecutive cycles.

Three years on, the partnership has evolved alongside EWC as it has grown from its Riyadh debut to an international stage. stc continues to support growth across connectivity, broadcasting and competition, helping expand how players and audiences participate in one of the world's fastest-growing forms of entertainment.

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825372468/en/

Contacts:

Mohammad Khan

STC-ME@fgsglobal.com