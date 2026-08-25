Ten New Partner Integrations with Logitech Spot Turn Offices into Intelligent Ecosystems

Smart technology integrations with ten industry partners transform room data from Logitech Spot into automated, AI-driven workplace experiences

Spot enables partner platforms to power air quality, lighting, and room scheduling changes to automatically adapt to human behavior

Zoom Workplace Reservation harnesses Spot intelligence to surface key workplace patterns

Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) has supercharged its presence and environmental sensor, Logitech Spot, helping companies turn passive room data into action. By connecting Spot's data stream directly into leading workplace management, AV control, and analytics platforms including Appspace, Extron, Q-SYS, Planon, Robin, Spaceti, Utelogy, VergeSense, Xyte and Zoom company leaders and employees can now benefit from truly responsive, automated workspaces.

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Logitech Spot occupancy and environmental sensor's integration with 10 industry partners allows companies to turn raw data into responsive, automated workspaces.

Logitech Spot acts as the sensory engine for the office, detecting presence, temperature, humidity, CO2, volatile organic compounds, particulate matter, and barometric pressure to gather signals on every space.

By opening this data to partners through Logitech's CollabOS and Sync Cloud APIs, Spot enables companies to turn raw room metrics into action.

"Facilities and IT teams no longer have to guess where to cut costs or invest," said Henry Levak, general manager, Team Workspace Solutions. "With Logitech Spot's new integrations, they get a self-optimizing footprint that can cut energy use, prevent lease overcommitment, and keep employees focused. By connecting with the tools our customers already use daily, building healthier, automated, and far more efficient workplaces is easier than ever."

From Static Rooms to Responsive Workspaces

Here's how the new Spot integrations help balance real estate costs with high-quality employee experiences:

Predictive Workplace Analytics: For crowded offices, facilities teams can now anticipate busy days and ensure there is always a comfortable, available space waiting for your team.

Planon Spaceti and VergeSense combine Spot's occupancy trends with real estate floor plans and booking data to forecast space demand and prevent overcrowding.

For crowded offices, facilities teams can now anticipate busy days and ensure there is always a comfortable, available space waiting for your team. Planon Spaceti and VergeSense combine Spot's occupancy trends with real estate floor plans and booking data to forecast space demand and prevent overcrowding. Automated Space Reservation: Say goodbye to "ghost meetings" and the frustration of hunting for an empty room. Integrations with Appspace, Robin, and Zoom use real-time radar presence to automatically reserve spaces when someone walks in, check people into scheduled meetings, or free up empty rooms for others to use.

Say goodbye to "ghost meetings" and the frustration of hunting for an empty room. Integrations with Appspace, Robin, and Zoom use real-time radar presence to automatically reserve spaces when someone walks in, check people into scheduled meetings, or free up empty rooms for others to use. Unified Multi-Vendor Monitoring: Eliminate tech hiccups behind the scenes before important meetings even start. IT and AV teams get a clear, single view of their entire meeting room estate. Systems from Extron, Utelogy, and Xyte pull Spot's telemetry into central dashboards, letting teams monitor space usage and device health side by side to get actionable insights on their meeting room environment.

Eliminate tech hiccups behind the scenes before important meetings even start. IT and AV teams get a clear, single view of their entire meeting room estate. Systems from Extron, Utelogy, and Xyte pull Spot's telemetry into central dashboards, letting teams monitor space usage and device health side by side to get actionable insights on their meeting room environment. Empowering Employee Wellness: Work in spaces that actually feel good. Spot's environmental data isn't just locked away in IT dashboards. Through these partner integrations, live air quality and temperature metrics can be displayed on interactive office maps, mobile apps, or idle room screens, allowing employees to choose the most comfortable spot to work. Plus, platforms like Utelogy allow organizations to plug their own enterprise AI tools directly into Spot data, letting managers ask simple, natural language questions like "Which meeting rooms had high bad air quality this week?"

Learn more about how each partner uses Logitech Spot here.

Built for Quick, Low-Maintenance Rollouts

Logitech Spot is designed for fast deployment across entire floor plans. Using a simple peel-and-stick mount, it connects via Bluetooth to Logitech CollabOS host devices or through long-range LoRaWAN gateways, running for up to four years on a replaceable battery or via standard USB-C power. This allows teams to scale up smart room capabilities without running new wiring or overhauling existing infrastructure.

Logitech Spot is certified as a RESET Grade B Air Accredited monitor and is part of the Works with WELL directory.

Availability

Logitech Spot and its partner API integrations are available globally today.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and more of its business products and enterprise solutions at www.logitech.com/business, the company blog, Logitech Business or @LogitechBiz.





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Contacts:

Media contact:

Leila Lewis

Head of Communications

Logitech for Business

llewis@logitech.com