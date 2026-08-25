Introhive Makes Relationship Intelligence Available to Enterprise AI Through MCP

Now generally available to all Introhive customers, the standards-based connection brings continuously updated relationship context into compatible AI assistants.

FREDERICTON, NB, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive today announced the general availability of its MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server for all customers. The Introhive MCP Server gives firms a standardized way to connect their relationship intelligence to their AI infrastructure. Professionals can then query that intelligence directly, without switching systems or performing manual lookups, and without needing IT to build custom integrations.

Centralizing enterprise data is only part of the work. For firms building their own AI tools, the difficulty often emerges after the initial connection. Activity data must still be resolved to the correct people and companies, evaluated for relationship strength and recency, and kept current as interactions change. Without that work, an AI tool can be technically connected and still provide poor guidance. Introhive has built and continuously maintains that relationship-intelligence layer. The MCP Server makes it available to compatible AI assistants, agents, and internally developed applications.

Ask which contacts at an upcoming event are worth prioritizing. Find out which key account has gone quiet. Surface which colleague has the warmest path into a new client or expanded opportunity. Or help a firm's own AI tool assess whether a proposed client introduction is actually warranted - instead of guessing from CRM fields nobody has updated in months.

Most firms are deploying AI without access to one of their most valuable assets: the context around firm-wide relationships. The signals exist across emails, calendars, contact histories and individual experience. Raw activity alone cannot tell an AI tool whether it has identified the correct person, how strong or current a relationship is, or who within the firm has the most credible path forward.

The Introhive MCP Server Advantage

For more than 14 years, Introhive has refined its approach to capturing, validating, and scoring those relationship signals. The platform goes beyond who knows whom; it evaluates factors including the recency, frequency, reciprocity, breadth, and depth of interactions across the firm, then organizes them into a continuously updated, firm-wide relationship graph.

Because MCP is an open standard, firms using the MCP Server can make the same relationship-intelligence layer available to multiple compatible tools rather than rebuilding a separate connection each time their AI environment changes. Unlike a custom API that locks relationship intelligence to a single tool, the MCP Server is model-agnostic by design: the graph doesn't depend on which AI assistant wins next year, because it was never built into just one of them.

AI Can't Drive Growth Without Relationship Context

As AI assistants become a more common interface for professional work, the quality of their answers increasingly depends on the intelligence underneath them. For professional services firms, relationships are central to winning new business, expanding client work and protecting important accounts.

The shift toward AI does not reduce the value of those relationships. It raises the cost of not having accurate relationship context available when growth decisions are made.

"I've watched enterprise technology evolve since the 1990s, but the shift now underway is more fundamental," said Lee Blakemore, CEO of Introhive. "The way professionals interact with data and systems has been revolutionized, and the interface is wherever the professional happens to work, which means the intelligence layers underneath it create the value. Relationship intelligence is one of those foundational layers. A meaningful AI strategy must tap into the strength, reach, and trajectory of client relationships. Introhive's MCP Server provides a secure, compliant, and portable way to make that intelligence available to compatible AI tools at the moment it's needed. For organizations adopting AI responsibly, this is the infrastructure that helps them do so securely."

Availability

The Introhive MCP Server is now generally available to all Introhive customers, expanding beyond the legal-sector commercial preview introduced in April 2026.

For more information, visit https://www.introhive.com/introhive-mcp/.

About Introhive

Introhive is the Relationship Intelligence Platform purpose-built for legal, accounting, consulting and built-environment firms. Introhive automatically captures, enriches and activates relationship data, turning emails, meetings and interactions into measurable relationship capital: the collective value of every client, prospective client, alumni and referral relationship across the firm.

Because that data is captured continuously and kept current without manual effort, Introhive gives professionals and AI tools the reliable, timely context they need to identify the right connections and support firm growth. Introhive is trusted by 20 of the world's top 100 law firms and 36 of the top 100 accounting firms, with users in more than 90 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.introhive.com/.

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