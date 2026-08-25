Tilray Brands, Inc.: BrewDog Wins Big at the 2026 World Beer Awards with a Sweeping Show of Brewing Excellence

Hazy Jane, Wingman and Mackie's Two Scoops Earn Gold and Scotland Country Winner Awards, with Punk IPA, Lost Lager, Black Heart and Mello Also Recognised Among the World's Best Beers





ELLON, Scotland and LONDON, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrewDog, a leader in U.K. craft beer and one of the world's most recognised craft beer brands, byTilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today announced a major moment for the brand at the 2026 World Beer Awards, the global awards selecting the very best internationally recognised beer styles, earning multiple wins across its innovative and celebrated beer portfolio. Hazy Jane, Wingman and Mackie's Two Scoops earned Gold and Scotland Country Winner awards, while Punk IPA, Lost Lager, Black Heart, Mello Lime & Mint and Mello Peach & Passion Fruit were also recognised among the world's best beers, underscoring the strength of BrewDog's brewing team, its relentless commitment to great craft beer, its culture of innovation and the enduring global appeal of the BrewDog brand.

BrewDog's 2026 World Beer Awards wins include:

Hazy Jane - GOLD - Scotland Country Winner, New England IPA / Milkshake IPA, ABV 5.00%

Wingman - GOLD - Scotland Country Winner, Session IPA, ABV 4.30%

Mackie's Two Scoops - GOLD - Scotland Country Winner, Flavoured Stout & Porter, ABV 7.00%

Mello Lime & Mint - SILVER, Lime and Mint Flavour, Non-Alcohol Beer

Lost Lager - BRONZE, Lager / Classic Pilsner, ABV 4.50%

Black Heart - BRONZE, Stout & Porter, ABV 4.10%

Punk IPA - BRONZE, American Style IPA, ABV 5.40%

Mello Peach & Passion Fruit - BRONZE, Peach and Passion Fruit Flavour, Non-Alcohol Beer

The results highlight the strength of BrewDog's award-winning portfolio, from defining IPAs like Hazy Jane, Wingman and Punk IPA to standout beers including Mackie's Two Scoops, Lost Lager, Black Heart, Mello Lime & Mint and Mello Peach & Passion Fruit, reinforcing the brand's ability to innovate across styles while staying true to its bold approach to craft beer.

Rajnish Ohri, President, International, Tilray Brands, said, "This is a big moment for BrewDog and a powerful recognition of what this brand does best: brew great craft beer with creativity, originality and a constant drive to innovate. To have Hazy Jane, Wingman, Mackie's Two Scoops, Punk IPA, Lost Lager, Black Heart and Mello recognised together on the world stage speaks directly to the talent, imagination and commitment of the BrewDog team. These awards validate the strength of BrewDog's portfolio, the quality behind the beer and the innovative spirit of the people who make it."

Mr. Ohri continued, "BrewDog has built one of the most recognisable craft beer brands in the world by pushing boundaries, challenging expectations and continuing to bring new energy to craft beer. This recognition gives us even more momentum as we move into the brand's next phase of growth. As part of Tilray Brands' global craft beer and beverage platform, we have the scale, ambition and reach to build on BrewDog's momentum, support continued innovation and bring these award-winning beers to even more consumers around the world."

Hazy Jane, BrewDog's smooth and juicy New England IPA, earned Gold and was named Scotland Country Winner in the New England IPA / Milkshake IPA category. With its signature hazy appearance and tropical flavour profile, Hazy Jane reflects BrewDog's ability to innovate within modern craft beer while creating beers that are distinctive, accessible and widely loved.

Wingman, BrewDog's highly drinkable Session IPA, earned Gold and was named Scotland Country Winner in the Session IPA category, while Punk IPA, the beer that helped define BrewDog's bold approach to craft beer, earned Bronze in the American Style IPA category.

The World Beer Awards recognise and celebrate the best beers from around the globe across internationally recognised styles. BrewDog's multiple wins underscore the quality, innovation and brewing expertise behind a portfolio that has helped shape modern craft beer in the U.K. and built a passionate following around the world.

The recognition comes at an exciting time for BrewDog as the brand enters its next chapter as part of Tilray Brands' global craft beer and beverage platform. BrewDog's brewing heritage, innovation mindset, international reach and globally recognised brand, combined with Tilray's scale and growing beverage platform, create significant opportunities to accelerate new ideas, support continued product innovation and introduce more consumers to BrewDog's award-winning beers.

About BrewDog

BrewDog has always had one mission: making people as passionate about great beer as we are. From iconic classics like Punk IPA, to crowd-pleasers like Lost Lager and Wingman, to boundary-pushing innovations like NanoDog, BrewDog has been brewing bold, distinctive beers since 2007. Born in Scotland and built by a passionate community of beer lovers, BrewDog has grown into one of the world's most recognizable craft beer brands, with a global presence spanning breweries, bars and distribution across multiple international markets. BrewDog's future will continue to be shaped by the three things that matter most: People, Planet and Beer.

For more information, visit www.brewdog.com or follow @BrewDog on social media.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.



For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

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